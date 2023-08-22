Miffed with the US President Joe Biden's response to Hawaii wildfires, Maui residents greeted the US Commander in Chief with harsh slogans during his visit on the island. On Monday, US President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrived in Lahaina to see the devastation caused by the Maui wildfires. The wildfire that engulfed almost all of Hawaii claimed the lives of over 100 people. On Monday, Biden was welcomed in the island state with chants of protest and signs that read “no comment”.

According to The New York Post, dozens of residents came out of their ravaged homes to heckle Biden’s motorcade shortly after it left the Kapalua airport. “Go home Joe!” chanted locals as his entourage passed by.

Earlier this month, when Biden was asked to comment on the devastating wildfires, the US President remarked “No comments” as he headed for his Delaware beach getaway. This callous response from the 80-year-old President received backlash as residents said the US President did “too little” to help the victims of the wildfires.

President Biden speaks after touring areas devastated by the Maui wildfires, Image: AP

Trump supporters were spotted as well

As Biden and his motorcade drove toward downtown Lahaina, he passed by signs that read “NO COMMENT, REALLY $7?, ACTION SPEAKS LOUDER THAN WORDS”, The New York Post reported. The crowd also witnessed US President Donald Trump’s supporters, who were holding the “Trump 2024” flag and a board saying “FJB” (Fire Joe Biden). "Where has the president been?" asked Dennis Mullen as he told the New York Post that the airport hosting the presidential helicopter hasn’t been used to deliver supplies to the victims. “Any number of military aircraft, planes and helicopters could have flown in here. To leave a town that was just devastated and shut down was just ridiculous. The runway wasn’t cratered,” Mullen asserted.

Trump supporters heckling Biden as his motorcade passes by in Lahaina, Image: @TheGeorgeHQ

According to The New York Post, the US President was travelling to the island from Nevada where he was taking a break from a weeklong vacation at a Democratic billionaire’s Lake Tahoe mansion. After arriving on the island, both POTUS and FLOTUS took a 20-minute aerial tour of the disaster-struck area. Following this, he met the emergency personnel and the survivors of the catastrophic wildfire.