Joe Biden Hails Finland's NATO Membership, Wishes To See Sweden Follow Suit

US President Joe Biden lauded Finland's recent NATO membership, calling it a "historic day" that would bolster the military alliance and bridge the divide that was caused in Europe due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine last year. "Finland, welcome to NATO. Today is a historic day. Your addition to our Alliance will make us stronger than ever. I also look forward to welcoming Sweden as a NATO Ally as soon as possible," he tweeted.

The 80-year-old vowed that through the alliance and its new member, the US would make sure to safeguard security and protect NATO territory. "When Putin launched his brutal war, he thought he could divide Europe and NATO. He was wrong. Strengthened by our newest Ally Finland, we will continue to preserve transatlantic security, defend every inch of NATO territory, and meet any and all challenges we face," Biden added.

Finland's accession to NATO was also celebrated by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who took to Twitter to share snippets of the Foreign Ministers Meeting held in Brussels. "Today, we are honored to welcome Finland as @NATO's 31st Ally. Finland’s membership strengthens our collective defense and enhances our ability to respond to security challenges in the region," he wrote.

Finland joins NATO as 31st member

Finland became the 31st member of NATO on Tuesday, thus realigning Europe's security landscape as the year-old war between Russia and Ukraine continues to intensify. The moment was marked as "historic" by many world leaders including Rishi Sunak, the prime minister of the United Kingdom.

"Finland, welcome to @NATO. This is a historic day for you and for our alliance. It's a step that makes every one of us safer. All NATO members now need to take the necessary steps to admit Sweden, so we stand together as one to defend freedom in Europe and across the world," Sunak said in a tweet.