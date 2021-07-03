Joe Biden Hails 'historic' Rebound From COVID Crisis As US Economy Adds 850k Jobs In June

US President Joe Biden on June 2 hailed the “historic” US rebound from the COVID-19 crisis as the economy gained 850,000 new jobs in June. The uptick was far more than economists had expected and a signal that American job growth is accelerating. According to a White House press release, it was the biggest monthly jobs gains since August 2020, when the economy added 1.6 million jobs.

“This is historic progress pulling our economy out of the worst crisis in 100 years, driven in part by our dramatic progress in vaccinating our nation and beating back the pandemic, as well as other elements of the American Rescue Plan," Biden said at the White House.

None of our economic growth happened by chance or accident.



It’s our economic plan. Our vaccine strategy. Our American Rescue Plan. — President Biden (@POTUS) July 2, 2021

The hospitality and leisure sector grew the strongest, having the most ground to cover after the pandemic devastated the travel and service industries. That sector added nearly 343,000 jobs. The number of education jobs also surged in June. Local government hiring jumped by 155,000 jobs, state governments jobs increased by 75,000, and private education positions were up by 39,000.

As we prepare to celebrate Independence Day, today’s job news brought us something else to celebrate. pic.twitter.com/MNz5PE2P79 — President Biden (@POTUS) July 2, 2021

With the latest gains, the United States’ economy has added 3.3 million jobs in the first six months of the year. According to a report by the Labor Department, the unemployment rate last month ticked up to 5.9 per cent from 5.8 per cent in May and the jobless rate for Black workers rose a tenth of a point to 9.2 per cent. The data also showed that the economy is still short of 8.8 million jobs compared to February 2020.

Biden calls for more ‘critical investments’

The US President called for more “critical investments” in infrastructure outlined in his American Jobs Plan, including roads and bridges but also childcare and higher education. "It's going to help us create more good jobs, ease the burden on working families, and strengthen our economy -- strengthen it in the long run," Biden said. He even went on to add that the US is aiming for full employment, meaning keeping the country’s pace on job growth, including for Black, Hispanic and Asian workers.

“Now is the time to accelerate the progress we’ve been making. Now is the time to build in a long-term foundation that we’ve laid, and build it in for a long term. Economists of all stripes agree that my plan will create good jobs and drastically strengthen our economy in the long run,” the US President said.

Our economic growth means that instead of workers competing with each other for jobs, employers are competing with each other to attract workers.



That means higher wages and the power to demand to be treated with dignity and respect in the work place. — President Biden (@POTUS) July 2, 2021



