Joe Biden Halts US Withdrawal From WHO, Says 'we Will Be A Full Participant'

US President Joe Biden on January 20, just hours after being sworn-in, informed the United Nations (UN) Director-General Antonio Guterres that the US ‘intends to remain a member’ of World Health Organisation (WHO). Dismissing the decisions made by the previous administration of abandoning the UN health agency, Biden in a letter announced the decision of rejoining WHO and retracted Donald Trump’s move who had even called the agency ‘Chinese organisation’. Biden also said that the US will be a part of WHO’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Biden said, "This letter constitutes a retraction by the Government of the United States of the letter dated July 6, 2020, notifying you that the Government of the United States intended to withdraw from the World Health Organization (WHO), effective July 6, 2021. The United States intends to remain a member of the World Health Organization."

“The WHO plays a crucial role in the world's fight against the deadly COVID-19 pandemic as well as countless other threats to global health and health security. The United States will continue to be a full participant and a global leader in confronting such threats and advancing global health and health security," he said.

US rejoins Paris Climate Accord

In another massive change in one of the first actions as the US President, Biden announced that Washington is back to Paris Climate Accord that was signed in 2015 but Trump abandoned the agreement in 2017. Even during campaigning for the presidential seat at the White House and after being elected in the US Election 2020, Biden had reiterated that the US will be rejoining the climate accord within the United Nations (UN) Framework Convention on Climate Change. According to Trump, in a bid to fulfil his duty of ‘protecting’ US and Americans, it was essential to withdraw from the Paris Accord.

We're back in the Paris Climate Agreement. — President Biden (@POTUS) January 21, 2021

By joining the agreement, as per reports, the US will also regain its authority to accelerate the efforts that are already being made to tackle the climate crisis and raise global ambitions. While other nations including European Union (EU), Japan, South Korea have made bold pledged to reduce emissions but Biden has also announced that the future is net-zero by 2050. Even though the nations were moving forward without America in the last four years, Biden’s promises will land one of the greatest economies of the world on the force for the earth.

