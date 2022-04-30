Joe Biden Holds Talks With Mexican President; Addresses Immigration Issues

United States President Joe Biden held a virtual meeting with his Mexican counterpart Andrés Manuel López Obrador on Friday, as immigration has become a significant problem for the Biden administration. Taking to Twitter, the US president said about the meeting with President López Obrador, “We discussed the importance of working together across our broad and deep agenda — including competitiveness, regional growth, and humane and effective efforts to reduce irregular migration.”

Today, I spoke with President López Obrador of Mexico. We discussed the importance of working together across our broad and deep agenda — including competitiveness, regional growth, and humane and effective efforts to reduce irregular migration. — President Biden (@POTUS) April 30, 2022

Further, White House press secretary Jen Psaki highlighted the fact that the majority of the discussion was about migration. She went on to say that the meeting was also about ongoing work on cooperation, economic coordination, on taking efforts to limit migration to the border and added that they have been a partner in that over the last several months, as per a press briefing from the White House.

'Was meant to be a constructive call': Jen Psaki

Speaking about the presidents’ conversation, Psaki noted, “This was not a call where President Biden was threatening the Mexican President in any way. They have been an important partner; we expect them to continue to be.”

The White House press secretary further revealed that this call was arranged in part because of the Summit of the Americas, but also because of the impending lifting of Title 42, as well as the Department of Homeland Security's prediction and expectation of a larger influx of migrants attempting to enter the border. According to the press briefing, she added, “It was meant to be a constructive call. It was not meant to deliver a threatening message.”

This afternoon, I’m holding a phone call with President Andrés Manuel López Obrador of Mexico. I look forward to discussing our vision for the Ninth Summit of the Americas and discussing North America priority initiatives for the region. — President Biden (@POTUS) April 29, 2022

Biden expected to address Title 42 developments with Obrador

This meeting took place just a few days after a federal judge ordered the Department of Homeland Security to cease its attempts to lift Title 42, a public health order issued in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which allows for the rapid expulsion of migrants at the border with the stated goal of preventing the spread of the coronavirus disease, NBC News reported.

Furthermore, Biden is expected to address Title 42 developments with Obrador, according to senior administration sources.

In addition to this, the two leaders have addressed and discussed the significance of working together with nations throughout the hemisphere to guarantee safe as well as sustainable livelihoods for their respective citizens and migrant populaces, to develop their partnership to create jobs in Central America, and to support attempts to increase legal routes for migrants and refugees," according to a White House readout of the meeting Friday night.

(Image: AP)