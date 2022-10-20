Joe Biden Issues First Response After Liz Truss Steps Down As UK PM; Makes Big Statement

As Liz Truss resigned as the British Prime Minister in just 44 days on Thursday, October 20, United States President Joe Biden thanked the outgoing UK PM over a range of issues, including taking a stand against Russia for its war against Ukraine, adding that his administration will continue their close cooperation with the UK government.

I thank Prime Minister Liz Truss for her partnership on a range of issues including holding Russia accountable for its war against Ukraine.



We will continue our close cooperation with the U.K. government as we work together to meet the global challenges our nations face. — President Biden (@POTUS) October 20, 2022

In an official statement, the US President said, "The United States and the United Kingdom are strong Allies and enduring friends — and that fact will never change. I thank Prime Minister Liz Truss for her partnership on a range of issues including holding Russia accountable for its war against Ukraine. We will continue our close cooperation with the UK government as we work together to meet the global challenges our nations face."

Liz Truss resigns

This comes as Liz Truss has now resigned as the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, following a series of MPs resigning under her leadership.

In her address, Truss said, "I came into office at a time of great economic and international instability. Families and businesses were worried about how to pay their bills. Putin's illegal war in Ukraine threatens the security of our whole continent. Our country has been held back for too long by low economic growth. I was elected by the Conservative party with the mandate to change this. We delivered on energy bills, along with cuts to national insurance. We set our vision for low tax high growth economy, that would take advantage of the freedom of Brexit. I recognise now, given the situation, I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative party. I have therefore spoken to his Majesty, The King, to notify him that I am resigning as leader of the Conservative party."

The outgoing PM added, "This morning I met the chairman of the 1922 committee. We've agreed that there will be a leadership election to be completed within the next week. This will ensure that we remain on a path to deliver our fiscal plans, to maintain our country's economic stability, and national security. I will remain the PM until a successor has been chosen. Thank you."

Image: AP