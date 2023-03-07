Joe Biden Jokes About Brain Surgery, Says Doctors Had To 'take Off' The Top Of His Head

US President Joe Biden is once again in the headlines, but this time for a different reason. Biden, who is popular for his trademark sense of humour, extended his sincere thanks to the firefighters who helped save his life years ago.

While addressing the attendees of the International Association of Fire Fighters Legislative Conference on Monday, Biden recalled an incident from his life that happened back in 1988 when his fire company helped him to reach the healthcare centre during a raging snowstorm.

Biden underwent surgery for a brain aneurysm that saved his life. He was able to get it at the right time due to the efforts taken by firefighters, he said.

Biden praises firefighters while joking about his brain aneurysm surgery

"I came back from a trip after being away for a couple of days, and I had these terrible headaches. I was diagnosed with having a — well, anyway," Biden said. "They had to take the top of my head off a couple times to see if I had a brain."

He also reminisced about a 2004 house fire incident, which he often brings up while addressing the firefighter groups. "But guess what? My fire company was there to go in and save my wife, get her out, the cat, and my '67 Corvette'," he said in

Biden, while addressing the gathering of firefighters jokingly talked about another incident. He said back in 1972, "there were three political parties in Delaware"-- Democrats, Republicans, and firefighters—and he won his first longshot Senate bid after receiving support from the firefighters. "You've been with me my whole career," the president said.

Biden then went on to say that "God made man, and then he made a few firefighters because you're all nuts. You're the only ones who run into flames; everybody runs away from them," Biden added. He also said that a firefighter's profession "defines" them. "What you do takes enormous courage. I want to personally thank your families who had to stand and wait while you keep us safe," he concluded while addressing the gathering in Washington, DC for their annual legislative conference.

Image: AP