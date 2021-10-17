Joe Biden Lags Behind Predecessors In Terms Of The Number Of In-office Interviews Given

US President Joe Biden has granted only 10 one-on-one interviews since taking office, which is far lower than his predecessors Donald Trump and Barack Obama, as per the reports of The Hill. Obama had given over 113 interviews by this point in his presidency, while Trump had met with reporters over 50 times. One-on-one interviews allow reporters to ask presidents difficult questions, forcing them to deviate from their prepared remarks.

When presidents refuse to do interviews, it raises questions about whether they are concerned about how they will handle inquiries and whether they believe the one-on-ones will provide them with little value. Biden took questions from reporters for the first time in more than a week on Friday, on topics ranging from blocked infrastructure legislation to former President Clinton's hospitalisation.

A prominent Democratic strategist said that the issue is that interviews are a vehicle for the Presidents to get their message through and not doing interviews means they're not using all of their communication tools, according to The Hill. Biden's aides and advisers have purposefully kept him more scripted, according to Democrats close to the White House. Another Democratic strategist added that the greatest way to minimise gaffe is to manage the messaging as they are aware of the president's strengths and limitations. The strategist also suggested that the technique is mainly effective, questioning whether the general public is concerned that Biden isn't answering more questions.

Biden routinely receives questions from reporters brought to the Oval Office or on the South Lawn, according to Martha Kumar, a renowned White House historian who keeps extensive notes on every recent administration. She speculated that he could prefer to answer the questions he wants rather than conducting lengthy interviews. Kumar added that he has done relatively few interviews, preferring to take a question here and there, according to The Hill.

"Biden shouldn't engage with reporters who shout questions"

Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary, said earlier this year that Biden shouldn't engage with reporters who shout questions at him during media scrums as part of the administration's communications plan. According to her, this is not something they endorse.

Image: AP