Joe Biden Lauds Passage Of COVID-19 Relief Bill, Says 'it Was So Desperately Needed'

The United States Senate on Saturday voted to approve a $1.9 trillion relief package that President Joe Biden had vowed will revive the country's pandemic-stricken economy, capping hours of debate, frenzied negotiations, and a marathon overnight voting session. Passed by 50 votes to 49 in a party-line vote, the sweeping legislation now heads back to the Democratic-majority House of Representatives, where it is expected to be adopted barring a last-minute setback.

In an address from the White House, after the plan was approved along strict party lines, President Biden said, "I promised the American people help was on the way," said Biden "Today, I can say we've taken one more giant step forward in delivering on that promise," he said. "It obviously wasn't easy. It wasn't always pretty. But it was so desperately needed."

Even without the progressive priority of a minimum wage increase to $15 an hour, the stimulus bill marks a victory for Biden's Democrats as they put their stamp on the recovery from a pandemic that has killed over 500,000 in the United States and hobbled its economy.

Top Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer vowed ahead of the vote that "this bill will deliver more help to more people than anything the federal government has done in decades."

Approval Rate Drops

It has been less than 50 days since the 78-year-old Joe Biden took charge as America’s 46th President and his approval rate is already witnessing a downward trend. As per a poll conducted by New Jersey-based Monmouth University, Biden’s approval rating stands at 51 percent nationwide. On the other hand, his disapproval rate jumped from 30 percent at the time of polls to 42 percent. In addendum to the US’ satisfaction with their newly minted leader, the survey also gave insights about their approval of the Congress and views on the nation’s current trajectory. As many as 30 percent approved the job rating of Congress, while 59 percent disapproved the same. Meanwhile, it also said that there was at least 34 percent of Americans thought that the country was headed in the right direction while 61 percent of the country’s residents thought it was on a wrong track.

(With AP Inputs)