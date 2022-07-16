Joe Biden Lays Out Middle East Strategy: 'We Will Not Walk Away And Create Vacuum'

Joe Biden, on his maiden visit to Saudi Arabia since taking over as the President of the United States of America, said the US 'will not walk away' from the Middle East and create a vacuum to be filled by China, Russia or Iran. The leader was addressing the Arab leaders at the Saudi summit during his four-day trip to the region.

"We will not walk away and leave a vacuum to be filled by China, Russia or Iran," Biden said, adding "We will seek to build on this moment with active, principled, American leadership."

Leaders of the six countries of Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) - Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman and the United Arab Emirates - plus Jordan, Egypt, and Iraq are holding negotiations with the United States on bilateral relations and regional security, as per Al Jazeera.

Biden urges GCC countries to ensure free speech and human rights

The US President urged the leaders of the GCC countries to encourage their citizens to speak freely and ensure human rights, including women's rights. "The future will be won by the countries that unleash the full potential of their populations," he said, including allowing people to "question and criticise leaders without fear of reprisal."

Earlier on July 16, he held individual meetings with his counterparts from Iraq, Egypt and the UAE, as per the media portal.

USA-Saudi Arabia bilateral summit

It is pertinent to mention, that Joe Biden, who a few weeks ago, had even refused to speak with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, agreed on July 15 to engage and build cooperation in the fields of 5G networks, cybersecurity, space exploration, and public health, Al Arabiya News reported.

Biden also met the kingdom’s top security officials to discuss the country’s defence needs and the importance of energy security. In a statement after the meetings, Biden welcomed the signing of the fresh Artemis accord, a treaty for outer space exploration, saying the United States “reaffirms its commitment to the responsible, peaceful, and sustainable exploration and use of outer space."

The efforts of Saudi Arabia in supporting the United Nations to bring ceasefire in Yemen was praised by the US president. This is the last leg of his 4-day Middle East trip.