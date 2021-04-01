Joe Biden Lets Ban On H-1B And Other Work-based Visas Expire, Indian Techies To Benefit

US President Joe Biden on April 1 did not renew a ban on H-1B and other work-based visas imposed last year by his predecessor Donald Trump, a move which is likely to benefit thousands of Indian IT professionals. Amid coronavirus and national lockdown, back in June Trump had issued a proclamation that suspended the entry to the US of applicants for several temporary or “non-immigrant” visa categories, including H-1B. The former President had argued that these visas presented a risk to the US labour market during the economic recovery.

On December 31, Trump had even extended the order to March 31, 2021, and noted that an extension was warranted as the pandemic continued to disrupt American lives, and high level of unemployment and job loss were still presenting serious economic challenges to workers across the US. However, on Wednesday, Biden did not issue a fresh proclamation for the ban on H-1B visas. Previously, he had even promised to lift the suspension on workers visas and had said that Trump’s immigration policies were cruel.

Now, the expiry of Trump’s proclamation will result in the issuing of H1-B visas by American diplomatic missions overseas. It is worth noting that the H-1B visa, the most sought after among Indian IT professionals, is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in speciality occupations that require theoretical or technical expertise. Technology companies depend on it to hire tens of thousands of employees each year from countries like India and China.

Republican senator urges to extend visa ban

Meanwhile, a Republic Senator from Missouri on Wednesday urged Biden to issue a fresh proclamation to continue with the H-1B visa ban. In a letter to Biden, Senator Josh Hawley said urged the President to extend the freeze on temporary foreign worker entries into the US that, without intervention, will expire on March 31. Hawley even noted that the unemployment rate remains at 6.2 per cent, with nearly 10 million Americans out of work and looking for a job.

"The presidential proclamation suspending entry of certain temporary workers into the US has protected Americans suffering from the pandemic-induced economic crisis. With millions of struggling Americans out of work - and millions more desperate to make ends meet - now is not the time to open the floodgates to thousands of foreign workers competing with American workers for scarce jobs and resources," he wrote.

"I urge you to extend the temporary foreign worker entry suspension until the national unemployment rate has meaningfully declined, and until your administration has conducted a thorough review of non-immigrant visa programmes to ensure that American workers are fully and effectively protected from harm," Hawley added.

(With inputs from PTI)