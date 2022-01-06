Joe Biden Likely To Pin 'chaos & Carnage' On Trump On 1st-yr Anniversary Of Capitol Attack

When United States' President Joe Biden speaks on the one-year anniversary of the incident at the Capitol on January 6, he will directly call on former President Donald Trump for the violence and for continuing to spread misinformation and discontent over the previous year. At 9 a.m. Thursday, Biden and Vice President Harris will deliver speeches in Statuary Hall, a marble-filled room in the Capitol that was breached by the insurgents.

On January 5, Jen Psaki, White House press secretary, stated, “President Biden will lay out the significance of what happened at the Capitol, the singular responsibility President Trump has for the chaos and carnage that we saw.” Further, she added that President “has been clear-eyed about the threat the former president represents to our democracy and how the former president constantly works to undermine basic American values and rule of law.”

Biden is anticipated to return to some of the bigger issues he highlighted during the campaign, such as his opinion that the world is embroiled in a war between democracies and autocracies, and that the United States must demonstrate that its form of government is capable of solving huge challenges.

Trump denounces total bias and dishonesty of Democrats and media

During his first year in office, Joe Biden has only mentioned Trump by name a few times, and advisers have made it plain that he does not want to inflame partisan divisions or promote Trump's lies. Some Democrats, though, think that Biden must confront Trump more directly as the head of a movement that threatens America's democracy. On the other hand, Trump had scheduled his own news conference for Thursday at Mar-a-Lago, his Florida retreat, to compete with memorial festivities in Washington, but cancelled it after receiving advice that it would generate negative coverage. He denounced total bias and dishonesty of Democrats and the media, and pledged to tackle Capitol assault at a rally on January 15.

The violence on January 6, which resulted in five deaths, occurred as Congress prepared to approve the 2020 electoral college vote. Prior to that event, Trump spoke at a rally near the White House, claiming that the election was rigged and urging supporters to fight like hell to prevent Biden's victory from becoming official. Many protesters then marched to the Capitol, where some engaged violently with police before occupying the building for several hours, postponing the election's last phase. Over the last year, some Republicans have clung to the debunked notion that the election was rigged, taking steps that could make future elections easier to reverse.

Democratic leaders and strategists are split on how to best approach Trump, with some pointing to the party's successful strategy of focusing on a proactive Democratic programme rather than on Trump in 2018 and 2020. Others contend that ignoring Trump has never worked and that doing so gives him carte blanche to make his fraudulent claims.

(With inputs from agencies)

Image: AP