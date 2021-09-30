Joe Biden Looking Forward To Work With New Japan PM To Boost Bilateral Ties: White House

US President Joe Biden is looking forward to working with Japan's presumptive next premier Fumio Kishida, informed a senior White House on Wednesday, 29 September. According to Kyodo News, the top US official said that Washington places “great importance” on the US-Japan alliance, which serves as the “cornerstone of peace, security and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific and across the world”. He added that President Biden looks forward to working with Japan’s next PM to strengthen bilateral cooperation in the years ahead.

Separately, after Kishida was elected as the new leader of Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), the US State Department called Japan a “steadfast ally” across its “broad agenda of regional and global issues”. It said the United States looks forward to continuing working with the Asian nation. The department also went on to express gratitude over former PM Yoshihide Suga’s efforts to strengthen and expand the alliance.

US, Japan’s deepening ties to counter China

The statement came as the two nations have been deepening their ties as they seek to counter China’s growing assertiveness in the region. Once formally elected as the new PM of Japan, Kishida will be tasked with regional security issues stemming from the rise of China. It is worth mentioning that Kishida holds moderate views on many issues including nuclear power and foreign policy and he favours a strong alliance with the US and frowns on China’s military expansion.

According to the Washington Post, Kishida is expected to continue his predecessor’s foreign policy approach including the US-Japan alliance and a “Free and Open Indo-Pacific”. Experts believe that the Biden administration, on the other hand, will likely reach out “quickly” to develop a strong partnership with the next Japanese PM amid an intensifying US-China competition. They believe that the US will likely also be closely watching whether Kisihida can solidify his grip on power and avoid Japan returning to an era of so-called revolving-door leadership.

Kishida to be elected as PM on Oct 4

Kishida will be formally elected as prime minister in a parliamentary session scheduled to begin on 4 October. The 64-year-old will replace Suga, who bowed out from the leadership race earlier this month amid anger over his administration’s COVID-19 response. His first mission as the Prime Minister will be to lead the LDP to victory in the upcoming general election in November.

(Image: AP)