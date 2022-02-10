Joe Biden, Macron Discuss French President's Meetings With Ukraine & Russia Amid Tensions

United States President Joe Biden spoke with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday about the latter’s meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky. Macron took the centre stage in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict and organised meetings with Putin and Zelensky claiming that Kremlin agreed to de-escalate the tensions. However, Moscow was quick to pour cold water on France’s plans and dismissed the French presidential office’s claims that concrete steps were taken to resolve the regional issues.

"President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. spoke today with President Emmanuel Macron of France. They discussed President Macron’s recent meetings in Russia and Ukraine," said the White House in a statement.

Meanwhile, as the US continues to send military assistance to Ukraine to tackle any Russian military aggression, Biden spoke with Macron to discuss French President’s meetings with Zelensky and Putin. Additionally, the American and French Presidents also spoke about the ongoing diplomatic and deterrence efforts which are undertaken in close coordination with US allies and partners “in response to Russia’s continued military build-up on Ukraine’s borders,” stated White House in the readout of the Biden-Macron call.

The US and French president’s phone on Wednesday came as Ukraine received 80 tons of weaponry from the United States as the second aircraft from Washington landed in Kyiv on Wednesday which was also the 10th such shipment to the former Soviet Union member. Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov said on Twitter, “Today is an 'open day' at Boryspil airport! Slightly smiling face Right behind after the 9th bird from the United States, the 10th bird flew. More than 80 tons of ammo for the @ArmedForcesUkr yet!”

It is pertinent to note that Biden and Macron also spoke with each other last week before the French President was set to travel to Moscow and Kyiv. In the 3 February call, both leaders had affirmed their support for Kyiv against Russia’s military build-up near the Ukrainian border. Earlier, the US has also formally announced the deployment of 3,000 American troops to back the NATO forces in eastern Europe. Both Biden and Macron, who have called for diplomacy to resolve the situation, have publicly reiterated support for Ukraine’s sovereignty.

Russia dismisses France's claims on de-escalation near Ukraine

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin poured cold water on de-escalation in the crisis near the Ukrainian border as his French counterpart Emmanuel’s Macron’s met with Zelensky. After the Macron-Putin talks, the Kremlin had indicated that Macron laid out “points of convergence” during the five-hour meeting with the Russian President on Monday and the next day, the French President met with the Ukrainian counterpart on his visit to Kyiv for diplomatic talks on the tensions near its border with Russia.

But the Kremlin swiftly dismissed the reports stating that Macron and Putin had agreed on de-escalation of the tense standoff on Ukraine’s border where thousands of Russian troops have been massed especially in the recent months. The tensions near the Russia-Ukraine border have also triggered warnings from the Western officials that a Russian invasion is impending.

According to CNN, the Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov on Tuesday did not confirm any tangible steps towards a resolution with Ukraine and it further cast a cloud over Macron’s diplomacy as he held a joint press conference alongside Zelensky. On Tuesday, the French President told the journalists in Kyiv that his Moscow trip fetched concrete solutions for stability on the European continent and that the Russian President “would not be the cause of an escalation”.

