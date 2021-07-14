Joe Biden Makes 11 Key Nominations, Including Indian-Americans Atul Gawande, Rahul Gupta

President Joe Biden on Tuesday announced his intent to nominate 11 individuals to serve in key roles. Among the 11 nominated individuals, Rahul Gupta and Atul Gawande are the two Indian-American who will perform key roles in the US government. The other nominated individuals in the Bidden team are Gabe Camarillo, Alan Estevez, Jeff Lane Flake, Kent Doyle Logsdon, Lisa Wang, Chester John Culver, Rich Trumka Jr, James A Diossa, and Terrence K Wright.

Rahul Gupta nominated for Director of National Drug Control Policy

Rahul Gupta is the son of an Indian diplomat. He was born in India and grew up in the suburbs of Washington, D.C. Gupta is the Chief Medical and Health Officer and Senior Vice President at March of Dimes. He is a national and global thought leader and a driver of innovative public policies on health issues. He serves as an advisor to several organisations and task forces on local, national, and international public health policy. Gupta also led the development of the state's Zika action plan and its preparedness efforts during the Ebola Virus Disease Outbreak.

Atul Gawande nominated for Assistant Administrator of the Bureau for Global Health

Following his nomination, Atul took to Twitter and wrote:

I’m honored to be nominated to lead global health development at @USAID, including for COVID. With more COVID deaths worldwide in the first half of 2021 than in all of 2020, I’m grateful for the chance to help end this crisis and to re-strengthen public health systems worldwide. — Atul Gawande (@Atul_Gawande) July 13, 2021

Atul Gawande is the founder and chair of Ariadne Labs, a joint center for health systems innovation at Brigham and Women's Hospital and the Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health, and of Lifebox, a nonprofit organisation making surgery safer globally. During the coronavirus pandemic, he co-founded CIC Health, which operates COVID-19 testing and vaccination nationally, and served as a member of the Biden transition COVID-19 Advisory Board.

In addition, Atul has been a staff writer for The New Yorker magazine since 1998 and has written four New York Times best-selling books: complications, Better, The Checklist, Manifesto, and Being Mortal.

This for the first in US history that so many Indian-Americans are getting a chance to work in the US government. Earlier, when Biden took the oath as the 46th President of the USA, more than 20 Indian-Americans were nominated to be in Biden's team. Moreover, USA vice-president Kamala Harris, too, has roots in India.