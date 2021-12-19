Joe Biden Marks 49th Anniversary Of 1972 Crash That Killed His Wife & Infant Daughter

US President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden on Saturday, December 18, observed the 49th anniversary of the fatal car crash that killed his first wife Neilia Hunter Biden, and his infant daughter Naomi Biden. The US leader arrived at his home church, Brandywine Roman Catholic Church in Greenville, Delaware, at sunrise to visit his family's gravesite at the Saint Joseph cemetery.

Biden's then one-year-old daughter and his first wife died in a tragic accident in 1972 while they were en route to buy a Christmas tree during the festive season.

According to Associated Press, Biden is also visiting his eldest son, Joseph "Beau" Biden's place of resting, who died of cancer six years ago.

At the time the 1972 tragedy befell the US president, his two sons, Beau and Hunter, were just under 4 and 3 respectively, and survived the crash that claimed the lives of Biden's wife and daughter. His sons sustained critical injuries but miraculously survived. Biden’s better half, known as 'Neilia' (by her first name), and his nearly 13-month-old daughter Naomi, both passed away on the road after their car, broadsided. Aged 30 around that year, US President Joe Biden was just elected to the Senate.

On Saturday, a dozen of relatives and loved ones including Biden's son Hunter and his deceased son Beau’s daughter Ashley arrived at the Church cemetery to pay their respects to the departed family of the US commander-in-chief.

While the tragedy has never foregone the persona of the US leader throughout his political career, in his one-time political speech at Minnesota, Biden noted how two of that state's former senators helped him cope with the trauma. Their deaths occurred just shortly after his win in Delaware in 1972 and the tragedy since turned into a defining moment of his strength that shaped his career as a President. Biden is known to his voters as someone with an 'ability to empathise' as he has lost a family.

Dr Jill Biden's describes US President's deceased first wife

In her autobiography Where The Light Enters, US President's wife Jill Biden writes that Biden's first wife Neilia had 'an easy, natural beauty' with a 'warm, genuine smile'.

She was aged just 30 when she passed away and Dr Jill Biden recalls meeting with her in the winter of 1972.

"To take a mother from her children; to take a daughter from her father. Joe Biden had had everything, and in a horrible second, it was gone," the First Lady for the United States describes in her book.

In Yale commencement speech in 2015, Joe Biden described the unfair day, recalling, "While I was in Washington hiring staff, I got a phone call," he said. "My wife and three children were Christmas shopping. A tractor-trailer broadsided them and killed my wife, and killed my daughter."

In his memoir, Promises to Keep, published in 2008, Biden explained that he was employed at the borrowed office and his sister Valerie Biden Owens was on the phone with their brother Jimmy. Biden had written that he immediately knew 'something was wrong'.

He was then asked by his sibling to immediately board a plane to Wilmington, Delaware, because of a 'slight accident'.

"She's dead, isn't she?" Biden responded about his wife, as the news was confirmed afterward that his daughter, whom he called "Amy", was killed as well. The US President has named his granddaughter Naomi, now 26, in his late daughter's honour.