Joe Biden Meets Belarus Oppn Leader, Lends Support To 'quest For Democracy' Amid Sanctions

United States President Joe Biden on July 28 met with Belarus opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya at the White House and extended his support to pro-democracy protesters and the uprising prevalent in the State. Previously, embattled Sviatlana said she had asked the Biden administration for "active and non-symbolic" steps to be taken in response to the government's crackdown on Belarus dissidents.

Taking to Twitter, Joe Biden said, "I was honored to meet with Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya at the White House this morning. The United States stands with the people of Belarus in their quest for democracy and universal human rights."

In the recent past, Belarusian authorities used force to eliminate people's demonstrations and protest for democracy. Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, the main opposition challenger to Lukashenko in last August's disputed election, said in an interview with The Associated Press that the former Soviet Union very unexpectedly collapsed in six days and "the same situation can happen in Belarus and ... our task is to be mobilized."

Belarus protests for democracy

Months of protests rolled in Belarus after Lukashenko's victory was announced for a sixth term in the August 2020 election, a vote that the opposition denounced as neither free nor fair.

Sviatlana was visiting Washington to meet senior Biden administration officials and members of Congress where she urged the US to take "active and non-symbolic" measures in response to a massive crackdown of dissidents against the Lukashenko-led Belarusian regime. There exist media reports of local police attacking/ beating thousands of protesters wherein more than 35,000 people have been detained so far, including Tsikhanouskaya's husband who sought the Presidency. His arrest led to Sviatlana taking the centre stage in the opposition movement.

Several assaults on journalists and of media offices being raided were also on the bulletin. In May, Belarus ruling government forced down a civilian airplane from Greece to Lithuania, citing a security threat, wherein, they arrested an opposition journalist and his friend who were on board. Currently, 32 Belarusian journalists are under custody, either serving their sentences or awaiting trial, according to the Belarusian Association of Journalists.

Recently, Tsikhanouskaya has called for global solidarity with political prisoners in Belarus following the detention of a Belarusian journalist, Roman Protasevich.

Taking to Twitter, Opposition leader Sviatlana said, "Thank you, Joe Biden, for a powerful sign of solidarity with millions of fearless Belarusians who are peacefully fighting for their freedom. Today, Belarus is on the frontline of the battle between democracy and autocracy. The world stands with us. Belarus will be a success story."

