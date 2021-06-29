Joe Biden Meets Israeli President Rivlin Ahead Of Naftali Bennett's Visit Next Month To US

US President Joe Biden on June 28 met with Israeli counterpart Reuven Rivlin ahead of the scheduled visit by the new Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and assured Jerusalem that Washington will not allow Iran to elevate its nuclear programme. According to the readout of the Biden-Rivlin meet by the White House, US President assured the Israeli President, “Iran will never get a nuclear weapon” and reiterated US commitment to “counter Iran’s malign activity and support for terrorist proxies, which have destabilizing consequences for the region.”

Following the talks, Rivlin told the reporters that he was “very much satisfied” by Biden’s stance on Iran and emphasised that US-Israel “have to cooperate.” While both the leaders met just days after the Biden-directed airstrike against the Iranian-backed militias near the Iraq-Syria border, Biden’s comments dismissed the critics who questioned the legal authority of the move. He said, “I have that authority.” Meanwhile, as per reports, the White House and Israeli Prime Minsiter’s Office have been holding advanced talks on arranging his trip to Washington next month for their meet.

This afternoon, I’ll be meeting with Israeli President Reuven Rivlin at the White House. I’m looking forward to highlighting the strength of the bilateral relationship between our two nations and working together to achieve security and stability in the region. — President Biden (@POTUS) June 28, 2021

Biden extended an invite for Bennett

While Bennett’s office confirmed to Walla news site about talks with the US, in his remarks on Monday, Biden also extended an invite to the new Israeli PM. According to the White House statement, “The President warmly extended an invitation for Prime Minister Naftali Bennett to meet with him soon at the White House and reaffirmed that this administration looks forward to close collaboration with the new Israeli government on the many important issues on the bilateral agenda.”

Both leaders, Biden and Rivlin also weighed in on the “opportunities to enhance peace and stability in the Middle East and beyond” and the US President expressed his “strong support” for the normalisation of relations between Israel and other Arab, Muslim nations. Israeli and American President also discussed the developments in Gaza and West Bank, weeks after the 11-day offensive in the region. White House said in a statement that Biden “ emphasized the importance of Israel taking steps to ensure calm, stability, and to support greater economic opportunities for the Palestinian people.” Biden also backed the “two-state solution” as the “best avenue” to achieve peace.

