Joe Biden Meets With CEOs, Top Business Executives To Push COVID Vaccine Mandates

President Joe Biden met with some of the country's biggest CEOs on Wednesday as part of his efforts to get more vaccines into American arms. The meeting comes less than a week after Biden announced that the US Department of Labor is developing an emergency rule requiring companies with 100 or more employees to have their workers vaccinated or tested weekly for COVID, according to Al Jazeera. The law would apply to nearly two-thirds of all workers in the United States. According to the White House, all corporations attending Wednesday's conference have either issued or are considering vaccine mandates for their employees. Biden stated at the start of the meeting that implementing the additional standards would take some time.

He also stated that vaccine recommendations from health professionals have been disregarded by several states and a large proportion of Americans, claiming economic or freedom-of-choice concerns. Today, the United States falls behind most industrialised nations in terms of vaccination rates, with only 63 per cent of the population having received at least one shot.

Josh Bolten, president and CEO of the Business Roundtable, stated his support for the new vaccination measures after Biden announced them last week. As per Al Jazeera, in a statement, Bolten said that America's business leaders understand how vital vaccination and testing are in conquering the pandemic. He further added that they look forward to engaging with the Administration and leaders at all levels of government to battle the pandemic, according to Business Roundtable.

Federal employees, contractors are required to be vaccinated

According to Biden, the Department of Labor and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration is crafting the guidelines, which will affect up to 80 million workers once they are adopted. In addition to the executive orders signed by Biden, all federal employees and federal government contractors are required to be vaccinated. According to CNBC, he also announced vaccination mandates for 17 million healthcare employees who work in Medicare and Medicaid-funded facilities, like hospitals, home care facilities, and dialysis clinics. The Biden administration worked with White House attorneys and legal experts to develop the new restrictions. Vaccine incentives and regulations have already been introduced by many significant enterprises and organisations across the country.

