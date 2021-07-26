Joe Biden, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi To Seal Deal Ending Bush-era US Combat Mission In Iraq

US President Joe Biden and Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi who are set to meet at White House on July 26 (local time), will sign an agreement formally ending the US combat mission in the Middle Eastern nation by the end of 2021, nearly two decades after American troops were deployed there. Coupled with Biden’s withdrawal of last US troops in Afghanistan by August 31, after over 18 years, US President and Iraqi PM will seal an agreement providing more clarity over US troops’ fate in Iraq. Biden’s latest move mark the completion of US combat missions in the two wars that then US President George W Bush began under his leadership.

Biden-Kadhami meet is set to happen in the Oval Office for their maiden in-person talks as a part of a strategic dialogue between the United States and Iraq. Ahead of the meeting on Monday, a senior Biden administration official reportedly told the reporters that a statement announcing the end of the US combat mission in Iraq will take place at the end of the meet. Presently, as per reports, there are 2,500 US troops in Iraq with an aim to tackle the Islamic State. Now, reports have stated that America’s role in Iraq would drastically shift to only training and advising the Iraqi military to defend itself.

A senior official said in a background call with reporters, “And we’re committed to making sure, as we always said from the beginning, nobody is going to declare “mission accomplished” referring to the large ‘Mission Accomplished’ banned on USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier above where Bush gave a speech declaring major combat operations over in Iraq on May 1, 2003.

“If you look to where we were, where we had Apache helicopters in combat when we had US special forces doing regular operations, it's a significant evolution. So by the end of the year, we think we'll be in a good place to really formally move into an advisory and capacity-building role," the official said.

‘It’ll be a great meeting’

Further lauding Iraqi PM and expressing hopes of fruitful talks, a senior US official said, “Kadhimi has helped facilitate direct talks between Saudi Arabia and Iran in Baghdad. So a pretty extraordinary leader...diplomatically minded, pragmatic, focused on solving problems, and very similar, of course, to President Biden and our orientation here.”

“So, I think it’ll be a great meeting, an extraordinary meeting. And given the agenda that I laid up on top with everything we’re talking about, there’s a lot to talk about. So, we’re excited about it.”

IMAGE: AP