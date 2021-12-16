Joe Biden Nominates Caroline Kennedy As Next US Envoy To Australia

The White House on Wednesday announced that US President Joe Biden has appointed Caroline Kennedy to be the next US ambassador to Australia. Kennedy had previously served as the ambassador to Japan during the Obama administration. The 64-year-old is a well-known figure in the country as the daughter of former US president John F Kennedy and a member of one of the country's most popular and influential political dynasties. Kennedy has filled an important position that has been vacant since January after Arthur B. Culverhouse finished in Canberra.

Kenndy supported Biden in 2020 during the Democratic primary process. She praised Biden in the Boston Globe editorial and recalled Biden's Tokyo visit as vice president while she was the chief envoy. She also extended gratitude to Solomon Islanders and Australian coastwatchers in the Pacific who saved her father after his crew's motor torpedo boat was sunk by the Japanese during World War II in August 1943.

"If confirmed, I will work hard to repay this debt," she said. "I look forward to collaborating with the Government of Australia to strengthen our alliance, improve global health and increase vaccine access during this terrible pandemic, and address the urgent climate crisis. I am excited to get to know the Australian people, learn about their fascinating country, and share with them what I love most about America," reported news agency AP.

Who is Carline Kennedy?

The 64-year-old is a renowned author and a diplomat who has worked in various ways to strengthen the international relations of America. According to a White House statement, "She advanced the realignment of US Forces in Okinawa, promoted women’s empowerment in Japan, and increased student exchange between the US and Japan." In 2017, she founded the International Poetry Exchange Project to virtually connect students in Japan, Korea, the Philippines, and the Bronx through the power of the spoken word. In addition to this, she has also been at the forefront of education reform efforts in New York City, the statement read.

Joe Biden appoints new members in his administration

Biden also nominated another member of the Kenndey family, Victoria Kennedy, an attorney and the widow of Sen Ted Kennedy, to serve as US Envoy to Austria. Her nomination was confirmed by the Senate in October. Other members who are appointed in the Biden administration include the famous US Olympic figure skater, Michelle Kwan, to serve as his chief envoy to Belize. Robert A Wood, as an alternate representative of the US for special political affairs in the United Nations. Frank Calvelli, Franklin Parker, Michael Morgan, LaWanda Toney, and Marvin Adams for various notable positions.

Image: AP

With Inputs from AP