Joe Biden Nominates Indian-American Arun Subramanian As New York District Court Judge

US President Joe Biden nominated Indian American attorney, Arun Subramanian for the United States District Court for the southern district of New York. Notably, if confirmed, Subramanian will be the first South Asian to be elected to the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York. Some of the major contributions of Arun Subramanian include successfully redeeming over a billion dollars of public and private corporations, which were defrauded or were the victims of other kinds of illegal conduct. Subramanian is currently a partner at Susman Godfrey LLP in New York where he has worked since 2007.

Professional experience

Subramanian has practised as a law clerk for Judge Gerard E. Lynch on the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York from 2005 to 2006, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court of the United States from 2006 to 2007 and Judge Dennis Jacobs on the United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit from 2004 to 2005, as per the official website of Susman Godfrey.

The Indian-origin law professional was conferred with his Juris Doctor (J.D) from Columbia Law School in 2004 and his BA from Case Western Reserve University in 2001, the statement added.

Social causes

Notably, Subramanian has contributed to many pro bono causes outside of the courtroom and has served in the pro-bono panel of the United States Court of Appeals for the second circuit. He also serves as the Chairperson of Susman Godfrey's 2022 Pro Bono Committee.

Image: AP, ANI