Joe Biden Nominates Ketanji Brown Jackson To Be First Black Woman To US Supreme Court

After months of interviewing potential candidates for Supreme Court, US President Joe Biden has finally nominated federal appeals court Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the country's apex court on Friday. She will be the first Black woman selected to serve on a court that once declared her race unworthy of citizenship and endorsed segregation.

Speaking during the nomination event, Biden introduced Jackson as a woman who has a pragmatic understanding that the law must work for the American people. "She strives to be fair, to get it right, to do justice," POTUS Biden added.

I sought a nominee with the strongest credentials, record, character, and dedication to the rule of law. That’s why I’m excited to nominate Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to serve on the United States Supreme Court. pic.twitter.com/iGHLqqRAD0 — President Biden (@POTUS) February 25, 2022

During this process, I looked for someone who — like Justice Breyer — has a pragmatic understanding that the law must work for the people.



Someone who has the historical perspective to understand that the Constitution is a resilient charter of liberty. — President Biden (@POTUS) February 25, 2022

I have admired these traits: pragmatism, historical perspective, wisdom, and character in jurists nominated by Republican presidents as well as Democratic presidents.



And today, I am pleased to nominate Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson — a candidate who continues in this tradition. — President Biden (@POTUS) February 25, 2022

According to a report by the Associated Press, Jackson would be the current court's second Black justice — Justice Clarence Thomas, a conservative, is the other — and just the third in history. Notably, she will replace Justice Stephen Breyer, who had announced his retirement earlier last month. While thanking Biden for electing her for such an honourable post, Jackson said,

"Humbled by the extraordinary honour of this nomination. If I’m fortunate enough to be confirmed as the next associate justice of the Supreme Court United States, I can only hope that my life and career, my love of this country and the Constitution, and my commitment to upholding the rule of law and the sacred principles upon which this great nation was founded, will inspire future generations of Americans," Jackson said.

Who is Ketanji Brown Jackson?

Born in Washington, D.C, and grew up in Miami, Jackson, now 51, once worked as one of Breyer’s law clerks early in her legal career. Jackson said she traces her interest in the law to when she was in preschool and her father was in law school. She attended Harvard as an undergraduate and for law school, and served on the US Sentencing Commission-- the agency that develops federal sentencing policy, before becoming a federal judge in 2013. In one of Jackson’s most high-profile decisions, as a trial court judge, she ordered former White House Counsel Don McGahn to appear before Congress. That was a setback to Trump’s efforts to keep his top aides from testifying.

Watch: Jackson speaking after being nominated for country's apex court

'I will keep that commitment': Biden

It is pertinent to mention here that Biden had promised to install a black woman in the country's highest court during his Presidential election campaign. Since the incumbent Justice announced his retirement, Biden had interviewed the potential candidates personally.

"I’m keeping the commitment I made during my campaign for president—I will nominate the first Black woman to the United States Supreme Court," Biden had said during the press conference held at a formal White House event to mark the retirement of Justice Stephen last month. "The person I will nominate will be someone with extraordinary qualifications, character, experience and integrity and that person will be the first black woman ever nominated to the United States Supreme Court. It is long overdue in my view," he stressed.

Image: AP