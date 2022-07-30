Joe Biden Nominates Lawyer Who Represented Mississippi Clinic In SC For Judicial Position

US President Joe Biden on Friday, 29 July, nominated Julie Rikelman, the lawyer who represented the Mississippi clinic in the Supreme Court that resulted in overturning Roe v. Wade to serve in the judicial position in the United States Circuit Court. Biden has nominated Rikelman for the Boston-based first US Circuit Court of Appeals, CNN reported. Biden has announced the nominations of eight new federal judicial nominees, including Julie Rikelman and his intent to nominate a ninth federal judicial nominee.

Rikelman's nomination comes a month after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, ending the nationwide right to get an abortion. Rikelman currently serves as the United States Litigation Director for the Center for Reproductive Rights. Her litigation work at the Center includes leading the Center's efforts against "invasive ultrasound laws, fighting to preserve access to medication abortion, and defending the rights of young people in Florida and Alaska to make their own reproductive health decisions," CNN cited her biography on the Center for Reproductive Rights' website.

Rikelman has held numerous positions at NBC Universal, Inc., including Vice President of Litigation between 2006-2011. The list of nominees includes Maria Araujo Kahn, who has been working as an Associate Justice on the Connecticut Supreme Court since 2017. She has been nominated for the second circuit of the United States Circuit Court, according to the statement released by the White House. US President Biden has nominated Judge Daniel Calabretta for the United States District Court for the Eastern District of California. He has been working as a judge in the Superior Court of Sacramento County in California since 2019.

Jeffery P Hopkins nominated for US District Court for the Southern District of Ohio

The nominees' list also includes Jeffery P Hopkins, who has been picked for the US District Court for the Southern District of Ohio. Furthermore, Araceli Martinez-Olguin, currently serving as supervising attorney at the National Immigration Law Center has been nominated for the US District Court for the Northern District of California. Rita Lin, who has served as a judge on the Superior Court of San Francisco County has been nominated for the United States District Court for the Northern District of California. The list also includes Myong J. Joun who has worked as an Associate Justice on the Boston Municipal Court since 2014 for the United States District Court for the District of Massachusetts.

The White House said Biden intends to nominate Todd E Edelman for the District of Columbia. According to the statement released by the White House, the list of nominees if confirmed includes the first openly LGBT judge to serve on the US District Court for the Eastern District of California, the second Latina to serve on the US District Court for the Northern District of California and the second AAPI woman and first Chinese American woman to serve on the US District Court for the Northern District of California.

Image: AP