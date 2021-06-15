Joe Biden Not Looking For Conflict With Russia But Vows To Lay Down 'red Lines' To Putin

Ahead of Joe Biden's meeting with the Kremlin Chief, the US President stated he was not looking for conflict with Russia but would lay down "red lines" if the former faced "aggressive action" from the latter.

After rallying NATO allies to face up to challenges from Moscow and Beijing, Biden insisted: "I'm not looking for conflict with Russia, but that we will respond if Russia continues its harmful activities."

After a summit of the 30 NATO Leaders and pressing he has their full support in meeting his Russian counterpart, Joe Biden acknowledged that he is set to face a tough opponent in Geneva.

Speaking about Vladimir Putin, Biden said, "He’s bright, he’s tough, and I have found that he is, as they say, a worthy adversary.”

NATO against China's aggressive policies

The warning to Vladimir Putin came as Biden insisted on renewing Washington's transatlantic ties with allies after years of amplified tensions, more so under his predecessor Donald Trump. After Biden's insistence, NATO leaders have agreed to work together against the "systematic challenges" posed by China's aggressive policies as the alliance chalked out its developing approach to Beijing. China's increasing nuclear arsenal, as well as space and cyber warfare competence, threatens international order, NATO leaders said in a statement.

As European capitals wanted, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said the allies would cooperate with China on global issues like climate change.

But affirming Washington's growing concerns he said, "China's growing influence and international policies present challenges to Alliance security. Leaders agreed that we need to address such challenges together as an alliance and that we need to engage with China to defend our security interests."

Putin-Biden set to meet tomorrow

Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden are set to meet in Switzerland on June 16 to clear the air as Russian officials had previously stated that they regard the conclave as an opportunity to hear from Biden directly after what one they sensed "mixed messages" from the Biden administration that took office in January 2021.

US-Russian leaders' first in-person meeting enlists discussions on the full range of issues in order to restore predictability to the superpowers' relationship. The Kremlin officials had previously said in a statement that Biden and Putin would deliberate on Russia-US bilateral ties, related to strategic nuclear stability and other issues including cooperation amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Reportedly, ties between the world's two superpowers have been strained after the detention of the Kremlin critic and dissident Alexey Navalny too.

Upon being asked about Joe Biden calling him a killer in an interview in March, Vladimir Putin said he had heard many such accusations. “It’s not something that worries me in the least,” he'd said.