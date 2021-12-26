US President Joe Biden on Dec. 25 outlined the promise of hope and renewal during his Christmas address at the White House as he acknowledged the enormous ‘courage, character, and resilience' shown by the Americans in battling the COVID-19 pandemic. In his speech, the US leader wished ‘ A Merry Christmas’ to the Americans in the United States and those celebrating worldwide as he said that he was inspired by the countless Americans who are a reminder that despite the constraints of the pandemic, gratitude, service, unity, and community is significant.

Biden and first lady Jill Biden honoured those who are grieving their loved ones died due to COVID-19. In their joint message during "this season of joy", they admired those standing with faith despite losses and "finding light in the darkness, which they said, “perhaps is the most American of things to do”. Biden appreciated the Americans for displaying their resolve throughout the pandemic to “heal, comfort, teach, and protect and serve” others in ways both big and small. "We pray for you to find strength from sorrow and purpose from pain," the Bidens jointly said.

From our family to yours, Merry Christmas! May your time with loved ones be filled with warmth, comfort, and joy this holiday season. pic.twitter.com/gCPM81l5Pu — President Biden (@POTUS) December 25, 2021

"This sacred season is yet another reminder that we are a great nation because we are a good people," they wrote.

“Again and again, you [Americans] show how our differences are precious and our similarities infinite,” said the US leader. He then added that he will keep in prayers all those who have lost loved ones during this pandemic, “for whom this Christmas falls on heavy hearts”. The American leader stressed that hopes that the grieving families during the pandemic find strength, as he also thanked the military service members and their families for their “service and sacrifice.” He then added, “As we celebrate our first Christmas in the White House, we see the world full of hope and love, peace and joy, and of the light that shines within us all.”

On behalf of the entire Biden family, Jill and I want to wish you a very Merry Christmas. pic.twitter.com/2dIRa6XIEV — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) December 25, 2021

Bidens call military members, wish them 'Merry Christmas'

The Bidens spent their first Christmas in the White House making calls to the US military service members stationed around the world, accompanied by their new German shepherd puppy, Commander. They spoke with the officers in the Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, Space Force, and Coast Guard, stationed at bases in Qatar, Romania, Bahrain, and the US. “As your commander in chief, I wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you, thank you, thank you,” he told the service members.

“We’re grateful for your courage, your sacrifice, not only your sacrifice but your family’s sacrifice.” The US President told the military members that they’re “the solid steel spine of the nation,” adding that it is a “truly sacred obligation” that the nation has to care for soldiers and their families. Bidens sympathised with the Army members away from home, as they said they experienced the same when their son Beau, who served as a major in the Delaware Army National Guard, was deployed in Iraq.