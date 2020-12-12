Joe Biden Picks Long Time China Critic Katherine Tai As US's Top Trade Representative

US President-elect Joe Biden while speaking at a news conference at the Biden transition headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware on Friday named Chinese-American trade lawyer Katherine Tai as his nominee for the US Trade Representative. While making the announcement, Joe Biden said that his administration's key priority will be the unfair trade practices by China. Katherine Tai would inherit a critical, cabinet-level position tasked with enforcing America’s import rules and brokering trading terms with China and other nations.

Joe Biden said, "During the Obama-Biden administration she was a chief enforcer against unfair trade practices by China which will be a key priority in the Biden-Harris administration."

Biden names Katherine Tai US Trade Representative nominee

Speaking further about his decision at the conference, Biden said, "She understands that we need a more strategic -- to be considerably more strategic than we've been in how we trade, and that makes us all stronger, one that leaves nobody behind." US President-elect also mentioned that Tai will closely work with his economic and national security and foreign policy terms. He said that Katherine Tai is a dedicated, deeply respected public servant and veteran international trade expert who has spent her career working to level the playing field for American workers and families.

Biden said, "If confirmed, Tai would be the first Asian American and first woman of colour to serve in this position. She brings a sophisticated understanding of the threats f climate change to trade, as well as addresses the climate crisis with urgency."

Presently, Tai is serving as the Chief lawyer on trade on the House Ways and Means Committee, and prior to that, she served in USTR's Office of the General Counsel, first as Associate General Counsel from 2007 to 2011 and then as Chief Counsel for China Trade Enforcement with responsibility for the development and litigation of US disputes against China at the World Trade Organisation (WTO).

