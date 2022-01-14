Joe Biden Plans To Boost The Number Of Free COVID-19 Tests To Combat Omicron

As the cases of the new variant of COVID-19, Omicron continues to spread all over the world, US President Joe Biden has decided to double the number of rapid, at-home COVID-19 tests that will be distributed free of charge to Americans, as he announced on Thursday. He also stated that N95 masks will also be distributed to help the country deal with the coronavirus outbreak. As per the reports of AP News, Biden said that 1,000 military medical personnel will be sent around the country beginning next week to help overburdened medical facilities cope with staff shortages caused by the highly transmissible Omicron variant.

Many businesses are struggling since their employees are being quarantined at home owing to the virus as COVID-19 instances are on the rise across the country. Biden stated that he knows that they are all upset as they begin this new year and that it is still an "unvaccinated pandemic," according to AP News. The President cited medical data indicating that people who have gotten a vaccine are considerably less likely to experience major illness or death.

Specifics to be released next week

Biden stated that specifics about the announcement would be released next week by his government. The White House announced this week that the federal government has a stockpile of nearly 750 million N95 masks. To help slow the spread of the infection, Biden also advised Americans to wear masks indoors.

The acting head of the Food and Drug Administration, Janet Woodcock warned Congress on Tuesday that the highly transmissible variant will infect most individuals. She stated that it is difficult to absorb what's actually going on right now and that the vast majority of people are going to acquire COVID, according to AP News. She further said that what they need to do is make sure that the hospitals can continue to operate.

Medical teams will be dispatched

The White House stated that they had spoken with federal personnel on the ground in Arizona, Michigan, and New York to learn about their experiences in those states. Biden also announced that six more military medical teams will be dispatched to Michigan, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio and Rhode Island, according to AP News. Till now, the US has recorded 64,986,177 COVID cases with 868,697 deaths since the pandemic began.

