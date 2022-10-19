Joe Biden Pledges To Codify Roe V. Wade If Democrats Retain Their Majority In Congress

The President of the United States, Joe Biden on Tuesday stated that he will codify the abortion rights protections provided in the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling if Democrats retain their majority in Congress following next month's elections. The US midterm elections will be held on November 8.

According to The Guardian report, Biden vowed that the first bill he would submit to Capitol Hill the next year would codify Roe v. Wade, if voters returned his party to power with large enough margins to establish abortion rights. The US President made these remarks during a speech held by the Democratic National Committee on Tuesday afternoon in Washington, DC.

Biden said, “Your right to choose rests with you,” CNBC reported. He added, “If you do your part and vote, Democratic leaders of Congress, I promise you, we’ll do our part. I’ll do my part. And with your support, I’ll sign a law codifying Roe in January.”

On January 22, 2023, which is the 50th anniversary of the Roe v. Wade ruling, Biden hoped to sign the legislation into law.

According to the CNBC report, voters now view abortion as a crucial issue after the Supreme Court's Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization ruling earlier this year eliminated Roe's protections and returned the choice to the states. Since then, abortion has been essentially outlawed in over a dozen Republican-led states, the majority of which do not grant exceptions for rape or incest.

US gears up for midterm elections

Exactly three weeks before Election Day, when voters would determine which party would control both chambers of Congress, Biden made his announcement. It is pertinent to note that with Republicans expected to take control of the House, passing legislation to codify abortion rights would be all but impossible.

This year, Democrats, who have a majority in both houses of Congress, attempted to pass legislation that would have codified Roe. Republicans prevented Democrats from obtaining the 60 votes necessary to end a filibuster in the Senate, where they obtained 50 seats, CNBC reported.

In addition to this, a law that would protect the right to an abortion was previously passed by the House, but the vote in both chambers was mostly symbolic because the Senate lacked the necessary votes to pass it. Even Pennsylvania Democrat Bob Casey, who has in the past supported abortion limits, abstained from the show of support.

In the month of June, the historic ruling in Roe v. Wade—which had established access to abortions as a federal right—was overturned by the US Supreme Court.

The decision, which caused widespread demonstrations, overturned 50 years of protection and gave governments the authority to restrict or outright prohibit abortion rights, Anadolu Agency reported. At least 14 US states have outright banned on all or almost all abortions, and several more are fighting in court to limit access. According to estimates from the White House, 26.5 million women of reproductive age residing in jurisdictions that have strong regulations or prohibitions.

(Image: AP)