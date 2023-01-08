Joe Biden Preparing To Launch Bid For 2024 US Presidential Elections: Report

US President Joe Biden is reportedly “all in” to make a re-run for the White House in the presidential elections of 2024, according to an ally of the 80-year-old who spoke to The Hill. “I think it’s all about timing at this point,” the anonymous ally told the outlet on Saturday, adding that “It seems like he’s all in. It’s not really ‘if’ he runs anymore.”

The big announcement is speculated to be made in the coming weeks with Biden presently working along with his top aides to prepare its release in February, potentially around the time of the State of the Union address to Congress. “The President has said publicly that he intends to run,” Deputy White House press secretary Andrew Bates told The Post.

“We’re aware that there is no deficit of people who speculate, but very few individuals are actually knowledgeable about that subject,” he added.

The potential re-run would mean that the oldest president would turn 82 by the time he begins a second term, and 86 when the term concludes. According to one Democratic lawmaker who wished to stay anonymous, Biden and his family agreed to the decision during a Christmas trip to St.Croix, but decided to keep the plan under wraps until the House Republicans elected their new speaker of the US House, which has the responsibility to set the date of the State of the Union speech.

Biden speaks on the possibility of a 2024 re-run

This isn’t the first time speculations have circulated about Biden’s potential re-run for the top post. Earlier in October, Biden told an MSNBC journalist that he intends to join the 2024 presidential race. “Dr. Biden [Jill Biden] thinks that – my wife – thinks that I – that we’re – that we’re doing something very important, and that I shouldn’t walk away from it,” Biden said.

“The reason I’m not making a judgment about formally running or not running, once I make that judgment, a whole series of regulations kick in and I have to be – I treat myself as a candidate from that moment on. I have not made that formal decision, but it’s my intention – my intention to run again. And we have time to make that decision,” he added.