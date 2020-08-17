Joe Biden Promises Visa Reform To Boost India Ties, Pledges To Help Fight Chinese Threat

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden made a slew of promises for the Indian-American community, including visa reform, curbing the “rising hate”, and boosting US-India ties. Biden campaign released a major policy document on the agenda for the Indian-American community in which the former Vice President promised to listen to their needs and put in place policies that address their priorities.

“Our government will reflect the diversity of the United States, and Indian American voices will be included in shaping the policies that impact their communities,” the campaign said.

It stated that Obama-Biden administration strengthened the cooperation with India to fight terrorism and Biden believes there can be no tolerance for terrorism in South Asia – cross-border or otherwise. It also pledged to work with India to support a rules-based and stable Indo-Pacific region in which "no country, including China, is able to threaten its neighbours with impunity".

Citing FBI’s hate crime statistics, it blamed US President Donald Trump for failing to curb the number of hate crimes across the United States. Biden’s campaign said that Indian Americans of all backgrounds have been subjected to bullying and xenophobic attacks and they a reassurance that the leaders in Washington will have their backs.

“We have a President who, in clear language and in code, encourages and emboldens prejudice and hatred — and that’s dangerous,” it added.

The campaign further stated that the FBI had expanded its hate crime statistics program to include Sikhs, Hindus, and Buddhists during the Obama-Biden administration. It promised that Biden, as the US President, will directly address the rise in hateful attacks and enact legislation prohibiting someone convicted of a hate crime from purchasing or possessing a firearm.

Visa reform

While Trump administration has put a temporary halt on H1-B visa and Green Card, Biden campaign said that the former Vice President will provide a roadmap to citizenship for nearly 11 million undocumented immigrants, including more than 500,000 from India. The campaign assured that Biden will increase the number of visas offered for permanent, work-based immigration based on macroeconomic conditions and exempt from any cap recent graduates of PhD programs in STEM fields.

“He will support first reforming the temporary visa system for high-skill, speciality jobs to protect wages and workers, then expanding the number of visas offered and eliminating the limits on employment-based green cards by country,” the document read.

