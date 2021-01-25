Joe Biden Pushes US Congress For $1.9 Trillion In COVID-19 Relief Package

US President Joe Biden’s top economic aide on January 24 initiated talks with Senate Republicans and Democrats to push for a $1.9 trillion in COVID-19 relief to help the struggling low wage citizens and recover the economy in shards due to the pandemic. Director of National Economic Council, Brian Deese told Inquirer that he will speak to the senators to push for the rescue plan proposed by the Biden administration. White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre, meanwhile, added that the Democrats ‘just can’t wait’ because Washington gridlocked earlier does not imply that it needs to continue to be gridlocked even now. Biden is now making efforts for bipartisan backing for his relief package but the Rep. lawmakers question the stimulus’ bigger deficits.

“There was not a hint of cynicism or lack of commitment to at least trying to work something out,” Sen. Angus King, an independent from Maine told The Associated Press, adding that the opening talks for the COVID-19 relief package were a “serious effort.” King said: “If they were just trying to jam this through, I don’t think it would have interrupted the Packers game.” He added that there was an “absolute consensus” among lawmakers on both sides of the aisle for speeding the distribution of vaccinations and ramping up testing and tracing to isolate those infected to curb the further spread.

We’re facing a historic moment in our nation’s history — one that requires bold and swift action. That’s why this week, I took historic action to deliver relief to American families and address the challenges we face. — President Biden (@POTUS) January 23, 2021

Federal employees have dedicated their careers to serving the American people — and they are worthy of the utmost dignity and respect. Today, I took action to improve the wages, benefits, and bargaining rights of federal workers and contractors. — President Biden (@POTUS) January 23, 2021

Read: 'It's Gone Now': Joe Biden Removes Trump's Red 'Diet Coke' Button From Oval Office

Read: 'There’s No Call Planned': White House Says Joe Biden Has No Plans To Call Donald Trump

Although, a key Republican, Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, said afterward, “It seems premature to be considering a package of this size and scope,” according to AP. Suggesting that the bill with additional funding to enhance vaccine distribution would be “useful,” Collins said in a statement to AP that she’d instead prefer a bipartisan vote to “see if we could come up with a more targeted package.”

"Overall, it was a conversation and it was not about drawing lines in the sand,” Shaheen said. “It was about how can we work together to help the people of this country," Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., told The Associated Press.

Biden signed 2 executive orders

Earlier, on January 24, President Biden signed two executive orders rolling back Trump administration policies aimed at economic recovery, eliminating hunger and poverty by providing food aid amid the pandemic, and a federal pay raise. Calling it a "national emergency", Biden expanded the food assistance program and signed the stimulus checks making $15 an hour pay the minimum for very low wage American workers employed with the federal government. Ahead of signing the executive orders, Joe Biden cited the leading economists, saying that the administration needed to act as if the country was in a national emergency "with everything we got".

Read: Coronavirus: Fauci Explains Biden's Plan, Says Vaccine Goal Would Cover 67 Million People

Read: Biden To Reinstate COVID Travel Rules, Add South Africa