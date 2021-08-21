Joe Biden Questioned On Criticism Of US Withdrawal From Afghanistan; Asks 'from Where?'

US President Joe Biden, on Friday, 20 August 2021, made his second address on the gruelling crisis that has shrouded Afghanistan after it fell to the Taliban last Sunday, 15 August 2021. Standing alongside Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Biden stated that it was a consensus opinion to pull out American troops from the Asian country. “The consensus opinion that it won't happen now, it won't happen till the end of the year. I took the decision,” he said.

The top democrat sparked a slew of negative responses for his haste in pulling out American troops from Afghanistan as Islamist Fundamentalist group Taliban took over the country, reestablishing a reign of terror and suppression. However, pushing back on criticisms, POTUS asserted that he has not heard of any complaints of US credibility being damaged by any allies.

“I’ve spoken to major allies. Secretary of State has spoken to many, the National Security Advisor has been in contact with his counterparts and so has been my Secretary of Defense. As a matter of fact, I’ve seen exact opposite. We were committing what we’d say we would do. You’ve known my position for long, time; it is to end the war.”

Furthermore, Biden reckoned that there were three reasons that 25,000 troops had to move out of Afghanistan even when they were not being directly harmed. He said that the troop withdrawal was part of the agreement that Trump had made a year ago. Secondly, Biden emphasized that the Taliban was taking large swaths of countryside, both north and south. Therefore, staying back would directly imply increasing the number of troops. Lastly, he explained that the crisis was inevitable. “There was no way in which you could have gotten out without seeing what you are seeing today.

'Doing everything to ensure safe evacuation for Americans and allies', says Biden

Meanwhile, Biden also ensured that his administration was doing everything to secure the airlift. “We are doing everything for safe evacuation for Americans, allies, Afghans who are our allies are maybe targeted. I will mobilize every resource necessary to the evacuation mission. We are in constant contact with the Taliban to ensure civilians reach safely at the airport,” said Biden.

