Joe Biden Raises Automobile Fuel-economy Standards In Bid To Fight Climate Change

The Joe Biden administration, on Monday, took a historic step in a major fight against climate change. As per the latest modification in the fuel technology, the top officials said that the government has decided to raise the vehicle mileage standards in order to reduce emissions of planet-warming greenhouse gases, AP reported. With the Monday announcement, the government has reversed a Trump-era rollback that loosened fuel efficiency standards. The department said the new standard is 25% higher than a rule concluded by the former United States President Donald Trump administration in 2020. Also, it is 5% higher than a recommendation by the Environmental Protection Agency in August 2020. The new rule will increase the fuel average in the vehicles that will be manufactured in 2023.

"We are setting robust and rigorous standards that will aggressively reduce the pollution that is harming people and our planet – and save families money at the same time," AP quoted EPA Administrator Michael Regan as saying. According to him, the new rule is a significant step toward delivering the climate promise. He said the move will pave the way toward an all-electric, zero-emissions transportation future. Notably, the new development came a day after Democratic Senator Joe Manchin criticised the Biden administration proposal. The West Virginia senator said he could not support Biden's $2 trillion social and environmental policy bill, as it could hamper the ongoing pandemic situation. As per the Senator, Biden's expensive decision could spark inflation and expand the growing federal debt.

The standards raise mileage goals set by the Trump administration

If the bill will be passed that has a proposal of $7,500 tax credit to buyers, it will lower the cost of electric vehicles.

"The administration will continue to fight tirelessly for the EV tax credits and other incentives in the so-called Build Back Better bill, Regan said. It is worth mentioning the new mileage laws are the most enterprising tailpipe pollution benchmarks ever set for personal as well as commercial cars and light trucks. "The standards raise mileage goals set by the Trump administration that would achieve only 32 miles per gallon in 2026. Biden had set a goal of 38 miles per gallon in August," argued the statement released by US Environmental Policy Agency.

