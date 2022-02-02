In an active shooter incident at Bridgewater College in Virginia, the US, two campus police officers were shot and killed on Tuesday, as per college spokesperson Logan Bogert. A campus police officer as well as a campus safety officer have lost their lives in the shooting after reacting to complaints of a "suspicious" individual on campus, ABC News reported. Following the tragic incident, US President Joe Biden reacted by saying it was “Another senseless shooting.”

Taking to Twitter, Biden expressed grief for the lives lost as well as criticised the shooting. He said, “Another senseless shooting has taken the lives of two brave officers.” The President went on to say that he and the First Lady of the United States, Jill Biden have been praying for the family members of the victims. He further noted that the use of firearms against law enforcement officials is despicable, and it must be stopped.

The 27-year-old Alexander Wyatt Campbell from Ashland was identified as the perpetrator of the incident by Virginia State Police. Further, Campbell has been accused with two felony offences of capital murder, one felony offence has been charged for first-degree murder, while, the other felony offence of using a weapon in the commission of a felony, according to Virginia State Police spokesman Corinne Geller.

Police officers killed in the Bridgewater College campus shooting

As per Geller, the attack on the Bridgewater College campus started at around 1:20 p.m. (local time) when the campus police officers responded to a report of a suspicious person on the premises near Memorial Hall. As officers J.J. Jefferson and John Painter approached, the suspect exchanged a few words with them before shooting them both and disappearing.

After the shooting incident, authorities from numerous departments were dispatched in the vicinity who then quickly began investigating for the perpetrator, according to Geller. Officials claimed the perpetrator escaped on foot and was caught around a half-hour later off-campus. Officers chased the man when he was walking into the North River and onto an island in the river, Geller said, and he was then apprehended and taken into custody, ABC News reported.

In addition to this, Campbell has been treated in a hospital following the arrest for a non-life-threatening gunshot injury, according to Geller. Furthermore, police have been looking into whether the bullet wound he received was self-inflicted or the consequence of gunfire exchanged with campus cops.

Meanwhile, on the same day, one student was killed and another was seriously injured in a school shooting event in Minnesota. According to Richfield Police Department Chief Jay Henthorne, the two victims were shot outside the Minnesota school of South Education Center at around 12:07 p.m. (local time) on Tuesday.

(Image: AP)