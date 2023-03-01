Joe Biden Receives Flak Over 'White But Not Stupid' Remark; 'The African-American Vote...'

Netizens had a field trip after the gaffe-prone US President Joe Biden made another not-so-funny remark. The US President managed to create an embarrassing moment once again when he addressed a gathering at the White House on Monday. Biden was giving his remarks during his address at the Black History Month event at the White House. During his speech, the US President joked, “I may be a white boy, but I am not stupid." While the people in attendance laughed at the moment, netizens had unfavourable responses to the issue.

“I know where the power is. Do you think I’m joking? I learned a long time ago about the Divine Nine," the POTUS said during his speech. The Divine Nine is the nickname for the National Pan-Hellenic Council. The umbrella council comprises African-American fraternities and sororities in the United States. The remarks from the US President received an unfavourable response on Twitter. “The african-american vote is earned by dissing the whites, I guess?” one user wrote on Twitter. “The people constantly talking about race are the racists,” another user remarked.

Joe Biden: “I may be a white boy, but I’m not stupid.” pic.twitter.com/cYq6uxT73l — Conservative War Machine (@WarMachineRR) February 27, 2023

‘History matters’: Biden

On Monday, the US President said that “history matters and Black history matters” during the White House reception. The declaration came after the state of Florida blocked a new advanced course on African American studies from being taught in high schools. “It’s important to say from the White House for the entire country to hear: History matters. History matters and Black history matters,” Biden asserted in the Monday event. "I can’t just choose to learn what we want to know. We learn what we should know. We have to learn everything, the good, the bad, the truth, and who we are as a nation," he added.

The reception was also attended by US Vice President Kamala Harris. "So during Black History Month, we celebrate all of those who — through courage and conviction; through resistance and resilience; from bold discoveries and cutting-edge research, to arts and music, and a myriad of other disciplines — advanced freedom, liberty, and opportunity for the benefit of all Americans," the Vice President said during her address on Monday.