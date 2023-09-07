Joe Biden Refuses To Approve Conditions Proposed By Lawyers For 9/11 Criminal Defendants

US President Joe Biden has refused to grant approval to some conditions that were put forth by the lawyers for the defendants in the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks in their bargaining plea. The Democrat President's refusal to the conditions that the five men must not be sent to solitary confinement and must be provided care for the trauma of their torture in CIA custody, has left military and defense attorneys to come up with an agreement on their plea bargain.



The Guantanamo detainees are the mastermind of the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks on the New York Twin Tower that killed 3,000 people. Their lawyers are trying to escape the death penalty.

In a letter sent to families of the victims of 9/11, the Pentagon said that the detainees including the suspected mastermind Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, who are looking to submit a plea, would "accept criminal responsibility for their actions and plead guilty....in exchange for not receiving the death penalty."

Biden on Wednesday ruled out any presidential guarantee for the accused men's plea, a White House National Security Council official reportedly said. Attorneys on both sides are trying to negotiate a resolution for the terrorism case that has been ongoing for about 1 1/2 years.

Biden acting on recommendation of Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin

Both sides are waiting for Biden's opposition or support for the plea conditions that have been tabled by the defendant's lawyers. US President is acting on the recommendations of Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin who has advised Biden not to accept the proposed terms of the plea, a National Security Council advisor was reported saying. The defense lawyers are negotiating the plea that could imply that the men held at the detention centre in Guantánamo Bay may never receive a death sentence.

Flames from Pentagon building at Washington DC. Credit: AP

The Office of the Chief Prosecutor "has been negotiating and is considering entering into pre-trial agreements,” or PTAs, the content of the letter Pentagon sent to the 9/11 victims' families, accessed by the Associated Press, read. It went on to read that while no plea agreement “has been finalized, and may never be finalized, it is possible that a PTA in this case would remove the possibility of the death penalty”.