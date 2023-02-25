US President Joe Biden said that he doesn’t have plans to visit the derailment site in Ohio town, amid growing public frustration over the Federal government’s response to the toxic chemical spill in East Palestine. The US President made the remarks during a press conference at the White House on Friday and defended his administration’s response to the issue, CNN reported. Earlier this month, a Norfolk Southern train containing toxic chemicals derailed in East Palestine, Ohio. Since then, the leaked toxic chemicals have not only impacted the daily lives of the residents but also affected the fishes in the region.

“At this point, I’m not,” the US President asserted when a journalist asked if he plans to visit the affected Ohio town. Biden also commented on the prompt response by his administration following the incident. “You know, we were there two hours after the train went down – two hours,” Biden said. “I’ve spoken with every single major figure in both Pennsylvania and in Ohio, and so the idea that we’re not engaged is just simply not there. And initially, there was not a request for me to go out even before I was heading over to Kyiv, so I’m keeping very close tabs on it. We’re doing all we can,” he added. Biden’s response over the issue came after former US President Donald Trump hurled criticisms against the current President, during his visit to Ohio.

Trump points fingers at Biden

On Wednesday, the former US President joined Republican Senator JD Vance of Ohio and made a campaign stop in East Palestine, NBC reported. During his visit, the twice impeached former President criticised the way the Biden administration handled the situation."They were intending to do absolutely nothing for you," Trump said during his campaign in Ohio. Last year, the business tycoon turned politician announced his 2024 presidential run. Following his Wednesday speech, the White House criticised the erstwhile Trump administration for dismantling the Obama-Biden rail safety protections. “Congressional Republicans and former Trump administration officials owe East Palestine an apology for selling them out to rail industry lobbyists when they dismantled Obama-Biden rail safety protections as well as EPA powers to rapidly contain spills,” White House spokesperson Andrew Bates said on Wednesday.