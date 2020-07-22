Joe Biden Reveals Four Black Women Are On His Vice President List, Vetting In Process

Former US Vice President Joe Biden, who is running for the President in November Election, has revealed that among his list of shortlisted candidates for his running mate are four Black women. According to reports, Biden admitted to the fact during an interview with a media portal but added that he was not yet ready to reveal who these women were.

Vetting of candidates in process

As per international media reports, the Biden campaign is currently in the process of vetting Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) and Rep. Val Demings (D-Fla.) for the potential position of his running mate, while other shortlisted candidates include former national security adviser Susan Rice, former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams and Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms (D).

Joe Biden, during his interview, further added that the final vetting process would take almost six more weeks and that all the potential candidates were undergoing a detailed analysis. He added that Black women have supported him throughout his career and have been loyal to him and therefore he will be loyal to them.

According to reports, Biden has said that all major positions in the country, from the vice president to the supreme court to the cabinet will have a representation of Black of women under his administration. Over the course of his campaign, Biden has vetted many other women for the position of his Vice President, including Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D).

