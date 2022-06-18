Joe Biden Reveals US Has No Idea About Whereabouts Of 3 Army Veterans Missing In Ukraine

Nearly 48 hours after three US military veterans from Alabama went missing from Ukraine, US President Joe Biden confirmed that he was briefed about the duo but added he does not know about their whereabouts. While speaking to reporters on Friday, President Biden said initially, he was briefed about the missing case of the two US military veterans. However, later, the officials informed him about the third person who also went to Ukraine as a volunteer. "I have been briefed. We don't know where they are. Further, apprehending the current situation in the war-torn country, he appealed to Americans to refrain from visiting Ukraine.

"I want to reiterate, Americans should not be going to Ukraine now. I'll say it again, Americans should not be going to Ukraine now," he added.

On Thursday, the US State Department spokesperson Ned Price, while speaking to reporters, confirmed the missing of three US military veterans. According to Price, two people were identified as-- Alex Drueke and Andy Huynh-- and both were military veterans from Alabama. They went to Ukraine to support the Ukrainian military in deterring Russian forces. Price said the unconfirmed reports suggest that Drueke and Huynh travelled separately with the intention of helping defend democracy against Russian invaders. However, the duo might have become friends because of their common military background, said Price. The same was also echoed by Dianna Shaw, Drueke’s aunt, in an interview on Thursday.

US appeals to Russia to consider the three missing military veterans as prisoners of war

As per multiple media reports, both men are now missing after their group came under heavy fire in the Kharkiv region of northeastern Ukraine near the Russian border on June 9, leaving loved ones at home anxiously awaiting information about their whereabouts. The two families are in touch. "The waiting is the hard part, but we always knew this was a possibility," Shaw said.

Meanwhile, the US State Department said it was investigating the possibility of Russian forces capturing two American citizens and possibly a third. As both were military veterans and were supporting a country in defending its territory and sovereignty, Price said they must be treated as a prisoner of war (POW). “Anyone who is fighting with Ukraine’s armed forces should be treated as a POW even if Russia refuses to do that,” Price said.

