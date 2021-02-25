Joe Biden Revokes A Series Of Presidential Orders And Memorandum Signed By Donald Trump

United States President Joe Biden on Wednesday, February 24, formally revoked a series of presidential orders and memorandum signed by former President Donald Trump. One of them included cutting the funding from several cities that Trump deemed as ‘anarchist’ havens. Another order mandated that federal buildings should be designed in a classical aesthetic.

Trump's order revoked

Ever since Biden has taken to the office, he has revoked a series of Trump orders as he has been targeting foundational aspects of Trump’s legacy and focusing on promoting aspects of his own agenda. The latest series targeted various issues, including a few that Trump signed during his last month. In the month of September, Trump issued a memorandum “anarchy, violence and destruction in American cities”. Seattle city attorney Pete Holmes welcomed the Biden revocation as he said, he was “glad to have this nonsense cleared from the decks”.

Also, Biden revoked a 2018 order that called for agency heads across the government to review welfare programs. This involved food stamps, Medicaid and housing aid. Another revoked order was the one that Trump issued in his final days, dubbed as the “Ensuring Democratic Accountability in Agency Rulemaking”. The order called for imiting the ability of federal agency employees in making regulatory decisions.

In his order, “Promoting Beautiful Federal Civic Architecture”, Trump indicated that America’s forefathers “wanted public buildings to inspire the American people and encourage civic virtue". The memorandum called for the architects to look to “America’s beloved landmark buildings”, including the White House, the US Capitol, the Supreme Court, the Department of the Treasury and the Lincoln Memorial for inspiration.

(Image Credits: AP)