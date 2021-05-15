Joe Biden Revokes Trump's Order Denying Visas To Immigrants Who Can’t Afford Health Care

US President Joe Biden on April 14, revoked a 2019 proclamation issued by former President Donald Trump preventing immigrants from obtaining visas unless they proved they could obtain health insurance or pay for health care. Biden ascertained in a statement that the previous proclamation "does not advance the interests of the United States".

With an endeavour to understand the plight of non-citizens in the US, Biden said,

My Administration is committed to expanding access to quality, affordable healthcare. We can achieve that objective, however, without barring the entry of noncitizens who seek to immigrate lawfully to this country but who lack significant financial means or have not purchased health insurance coverage from a restrictive list of qualifying plans.

Proclamation 9945 is revoked: Joe Biden

Joe Biden took aim at a Trump proclamation that required immigrants to prove they would be covered by certain health insurance plans within 30 days of entering the US or prove they could cover medical costs.

On October 4, 2019, Former President Trump issued a proclamation suspending the entry of immigrants who “will financially burden the US healthcare system,” effectively on November 3, 2019. Immigrants must have approved health insurance coverage within 30 days of entry, or should have been able to pay for reasonably foreseeable medical costs. The said proclamation was within the president’s executive authority. Evidently, it was declared with an objective to suspend entry of immigrants who might financially "burden the United States healthcare system" and to protect the availability of healthcare benefits exclusively for Americans. According to this an applicant for an immigrant visa was required to establish that they possess, "the financial resources to pay for reasonably foreseeable medical costs."

US President Joe Biden said that senior administration officials stated they would review regulations, orders, guidance documents, policies, and any other similar agency actions developed pursuant to Proclamation 9945 and as appropriate, issued revised guidance consistent with the policy set forth in this proclamation. President Biden said,

"NOW, THEREFORE, I, JOSEPH R. BIDEN JR., President of the United States, by the authority vested in me by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America... hereby find that the unrestricted entry into the United States of noncitizen immigrants based solely on the reasons articulated in Proclamation 9945 is not detrimental to the interests of the United States."

Trump's ordered "National Garden of American Heroes" abolished by seccessor President Biden

Other Donald Trump executive actions have been revoked earlier; the Biden administration issued an executive order revoking the "National Garden of American Heroes" that Trump ordered built last year. It was to have featured sculptures of dozens of American historical figures, including presidents, athletes and pop culture icons, envisioned by Trump. "We will raise the next generation of American patriots,” Trump had said during a speech last year at Mount Rushmore where he announced his idea for the garden.

In an executive order, Biden abolished the Trump curated task force to create the new monument, as proposed by the former president.

Upon taking office, Biden also signed the executive orders upholding the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program and repealing Trump's travel ban targeting Muslim-majority nations, reported The Hill.