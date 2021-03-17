Joe Biden Says Cuomo Should Resign If Found Guilty, Can 'end Up Being Prosecuted Too'

US President Joe Biden, in a televised statement, said that New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo ‘will have to resign’ if the sexual harassment inquiry finds him guilty. In an interview with ABC News' George Stephanopoulos on Tuesday, Biden said that if the claims of sexual harassment against the Democratic governor turn out to be true, there could be legal consequences. "I know you said you want the investigation to continue," ABC’s host Stephanopoulos told Biden in a sit-down, referring to New York's attorney general’s probe into workplace abuse against NY Gov.

"If the investigation confirms the claims of the women, should he resign?" the reporter asked on national television. Responding to this Biden said, “yes”. Furthermore, he added, "I think he [Cuomo] will probably end up being prosecuted, too." In his far-ranging interview, Biden opened up about the allegations made by several women against the New York Governor Cuomo of sexual harassment, including one aide that alleged Cuomo ‘inappropriately' groped her in his executive mansion. The case was referred to Albany, NY police department.

After several former female aides of the New York governor came forward, including Manhattan borough president Lindsey Boylan levelling sexual harassment accusations, Attorney General Letitia James opened a probe with due acceptance of a formal referral from the speaker of the New York Assembly, Carl Heastie. Outraged by Cuomo’s workplace misconduct, the New York congressional delegation and several White House officials including Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer asked Gov. Cuomo to step down immediately, which the governor refused to do denying the allegations and saying that he will not “give in to cancel culture”.

There can be 'criminal prosecution'

"There should be an investigation to determine whether what she says is true," Biden told Stephanopoulos in the televised interview in Pennsylvania that aired Tuesday. He added that the investigation was ongoing and there could well be a “criminal prosecution” against the New York governor attached to the outcome of the probe. “I just don’t know,” Biden continued. When asked if he is in the capacity to serve effectively as a governor, as has been questioned by Senator Schumer, Senator Gillibrand, the majority of the congressional delegation, Biden replied, that’s “their judgement to make”. Furthermore, the US President said that the women must be ‘assumed’ telling the truth as the probe is being held, and must in no way be ‘scapegoated’ or ‘victimized’ for coming forward and speaking up. "Takes a lot of courage to come forward," Biden said.

(Image Credit: AP)