'Trump Most Corrupt President In Modern US, Covid Recovery Efforts Make It Clear': Biden

Joe Biden on Monday evening stated that US President Donald Trump was fully responsible for failing to protect the country from the worst economic and health crisis, triggered by Coronavirus. More than 30 million people have filed for unemployment in the US, and that's just a part of the economic cost. Over 90,000 people have died in the US from Covid.

Trump failed the country, says Biden

Donald Trump is not responsible for the coronavirus. But he does bear full responsibility for failing to protect our nation from the worst public health and economic crisis in our lifetime. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) May 19, 2020

In a tweet, the frontrunner to be the Democratic candidate for the US Presidential elections said that although President Trump was not responsible for the virus, he had failed to protect the country from an economic slump.

There's no parallel in U.S. history for the suddenness or severity of the economic collapse, which is ravaging some states that are crucial to Trump's victory. The US President is now tasked with convincing voters that the catastrophic job losses were the result of the pandemic — not his management of the public health crisis. He also argues that he deserves another chance to rebuild what the virus destroyed. “What I can do: I’ll bring it back,” Trump told Fox News on Friday. “It’s fully expected. There’s no surprise. Everybody knows that. Even the Democrats aren’t blaming me for that.”

Donald Trump is the most corrupt president in modern American history — and his recovery efforts are making that clearer than ever. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) May 18, 2020

Many of the layoffs are classified as temporary, which means workers could get recalled as the outbreak subsides and the unemployment rate would fall. But it’s unlikely to immediately return to the 3.5% that Trump was celebrating, as consumer spending might be slow to recover and businesses and workers adjust to changes forced by the disease.

Until recently, the Trump campaign planned to use the spring to hammer its Democratic opponent with negative ads while touting the President’s handling of a strong economy. But after the pandemic ignited on American shores, the reelection team has grown increasingly worried about the President’s standing in a series of key battleground states including Michigan, Wisconsin and Florida.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell reportedly warned that the US unemployment rate could rise to 25 per cent amid the coronavirus pandemic. Although, he said while speaking to a state broadcaster, that the economy should recover more quickly than during the Great Depression when joblessness reaches spike. The number sounds about right for what the peak maybe, he reportedly said on US national television.

This comes after a central bank revealed that an unprecedented 20.5 million Americans reportedly lost their jobs in April and the unemployment rate in the US jumped to 14.7 per cent. Further, according to the Federal Reserve survey, one in five American workers lost their jobs in March, including almost 40 per cent of those in lower-income households.

