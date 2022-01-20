Joe Biden Says His Administration 'outperformed' As He Completes A Year As US President

As he completes his first year in office, United States President Joe Biden on Wednesday said that his administration “outperformed” expectations of the public despite landing on White House with a range of crises including the COVID-19 pandemic. In his first press conference in months, Biden told reporters in the East Room of the White House, that he was confident Democrats could pass “big chunks” of the sprawling domestic policy bill which is presently stalled in Senate before the 2022 midterm elections.

While answering a question about ‘overpromising’ the American citizens, the US President said, “Look, I didn’t overpromise, but I have probably outperformed what anybody thought would happen. The fact of the matter is that we’re in a situation where we have made enormous progress. You mentioned the number of deaths from COVID; well, it was three times that not long ago."

“It’s coming down. Everything is changing. It’s getting better…Look, I didn’t overpromise, but I think if you take a look at what we’ve been able to do, you’d have to acknowledge we made enormous progress,” he added.

Biden says Democrats can get ‘big chunks’ of voting bill approved

When asked about scaling down his administration’s priorities before the 2022 midterm elections and if there’s anything that the US President can get approved, Biden said, “Yes, I’m confident we can get pieces — big chunks of the Build Back Better law signed into law.”

“And I’m confident that we can take the case to the American people that the people they should be voting for — who are going to oversee whether your elections, in fact, are legit or not — should not be those who are being put up by the Republicans to determine that they’re going to be able to change the outcome of the election,” he added.

Meanwhile, despite the Democrats considering the voting legislation as vital, the bill collapsed on Wednesday when two senators refused to join their own party in changing the rules of the Senate to overcome a Republican filibuster after the debate. In a massive defeat for US President Joe Biden and his party coming close to his first year in office, the legislation failed even though the debate that took place was piercing.

(Image: AP)