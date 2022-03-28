US President Joe Biden has clarified that he wasn’t calling for regime change in Russia in his off-the-cuff remarks a day earlier. Speaking in Warsaw’s Royal Castle on Saturday, the American leader had said, “For God’s sake, this man (Putin) cannot remain in power.”

His blunt comment sparked sharp criticism from Kremlin with spokesperson Dmitry Peskov saying Biden was no one to decide on the matter and the contention is Moscow's internal matter.

Soon after American State Secretary Antony Blinken was seen playing down his President’s words. “I think the president, the White House, made the point last night that, quite simply, President Putin cannot be empowered to wage war or engage in aggression against Ukraine or anyone else,” Blinken said during a visit to Jerusalem.

Later, another White House official, on condition of anonymity, told Times of Israel that Biden wasn’t “discussing Putin’s power in Russia or regime change in the country.”

On Sunday, Biden himself denied that he wanted an alteration in Russia’s leadership. At a White House press briefing, he was asked the same by a reporter. “No” he replied, indicating his intentions behind the comments.

"This is not to be decided by Mr Biden," the Kremlin spokesperson was quoted by ANI as saying. "It should only be a choice of the people of the Russian Federation," he added.

Subsequently, the White House issued clarifying remarks stating, "The President's point was that Putin cannot be allowed to exercise power over his neighbours or the region. He was not discussing Putin's power in Russia, or regime change."

He has also said that the incumbent Russian President has 'strangled democracy' while lying in a bid to justify the war on Ukraine. The White House noted that the remark was not a part of the US President's prepared remarks in the speech.

(Image: AP)