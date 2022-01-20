Joe Biden Says ‘not Time To Give Up’ On 2015 Iran Nuclear Talks, 'some Progress' Made

US President Joe Biden on Wednesday said that Washington will not quit the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, adding that there is “some progress being made,” as he delivered a speech marking one year in office. “It's not time to give up,” Biden said during a press conference at the White House insisting that he aims to revive the accord that curbs Iran’s nuclear program as negotiations are ongoing in Vienna.

“P5+1 are on the same page but it remains to be seen,” Biden said with respect to the negotiations between Tehran and other nations— US, France, Britain, Russia, China, and Germany.

'We will continue diplomatic talks': Biden

Just last week, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told the press that there were “only a few weeks left to save the Iran nuclear deal”, and that Washington was ready to look at “other options” should the talks completely stall. Biden, though indicated that his administration planned to continue diplomatic talks in order to revive the historic Iran nuclear deal which was unilaterally scrapped by the former US President Donald Trump in 2018 alleging that Tehran was in breach of terms outlined in the arrangement.

The US Secretary of State Blinken had warned that Ira does not appear to be serious about the nuclear deal talks but there was still “a window” to resolve matters. He had said that the US is “absolutely in lockstep together” with Germany, France, and the United Kingdom to coordinate a plan to revive the nuclear agreement. “We continue to believe that diplomacy is the best way to deal with the challenges, the threat posed by Iran’s nuclear program,” Blinken said on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

Blinken had also informed that US President Joe Biden has met with his German, French, and British counterparts and has been in discussions about dealing with the threat of Iran’s nuclear program should the negotiations fail. He indicated that the hiatus was caused by Iran’s government transition and that the new hardline Shia Muslim cleric leader Ebrahim Raisi has opted for an assertive tone on the negotiation table demanding the guarantees that fulfilled the national interests.

Raisi had earlier warned Washington that Iran's ballistic missile programme was "not negotiable” and that it was the US that had abandoned it and must return to compliance. Before his election, Raisi had made clear that his government’s approach to foreign policy would not be limited by the 2015 nuclear deal that was negotiated by his predecessor Hassan Rouhani.