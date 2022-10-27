Joe Biden Says Paying More For Legroom Unfair To 'people Of Colour'; Comes Under Fire

US President Joe Biden has again landed in trouble, especially on social media platforms, for his controversial remarks on "people of colour.” POTUS Biden, who was addressing a press conference at South Court Auditorium earlier on Wednesday, announced a slew of measures to lower the cost of everyday living for American families, to put more money in the pockets of middle-income and working-class Americans, and to hold big corporations accountable. However, while raising concerns over the "junk fees", he questioned airlines for overcharging passengers in exchange for a little bit extra legroom. According to Biden, these kinds of fees put an unfair burden on Americans especially, those who are marginalised and "people of colour".

Happening Now: President Biden delivers remarks on new actions to provide families with more breathing room. https://t.co/t2mepNOAvx — The White House (@WhiteHouse) October 26, 2022

"Some airlines, if you want six more inches between you and the seat in front, you pay more money. But you don’t know it until you purchase your ticket," said Biden.

"Look, folks, these are junk fees. They’re unfair, and they hit marginalised Americans the hardest, especially low-income folks and people of colour. They benefit big corporations, not consumers, not working families. And that changes now," he added.

Biden faces social media flak for his controversial remarks

His critical remarks on "people of colour" turned controversial and have been widely circulated on social media platforms. Within minutes of delivering a crucial speech ahead of the elections, social media platforms flooded with clips of Biden uttering those words against a particular community. "Dear “People of Color”: Apparently, President Biden doesn’t think you’re smart enough to upgrade to Economy Plus," commented a Twitter user. Some users took a dig at his remarks and said, "WHAT? The ticket prices and differential on more legroom are pretty transparent. By this logic, yacht manufacturers compared to dingy manufacturers are disproportionately impacting marginalised groups." "So the president of the United States just indicated that he believes people of colour are…overweight?" commented the third user.

It is worth mentioning the US 2022 midterm elections are scheduled to be held on Tuesday, November 8. With time running out before the election, Biden highlighted his administration’s push to crack down on so-called junk fees that banks and other companies charge their customers. His announcement is also crucial as the country has been facing high inflation amid the COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. The high rates have literally eaten away Americans’ savings and made the economy the top issue for voters.