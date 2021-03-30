Joe Biden Says War Against COVID 'far From Won'; Ramps Up Immunisation Campaign

United States President Joe Biden has announced that 90 per cent of all United States adults will be eligible to get vaccinated in three weeks. He has also directed his COVID-19 team to ensure a vaccination centre within five miles of 90 per cent of all Americans by April 19. He has warned the people that the war against COVID-19 is not over and people should follow precautions.

Vaccination expansion in America

Biden in a White House press briefing on March 29 announced that his administration will more than double the number of pharmacies where COVID-19 vaccination will be available. He has said that the number of pharmacies giving out vaccination shots will be increased from 17,000 to 40,000 in three weeks. He added that new variants are spreading and some of the 'reckless behaviour' has been seen on television over the past few weeks which can lead to a rise in cases in the coming weeks. He has warned the people that people are still at war with the disease and they should do their part of following COVID-19 protocols which includes wearing a mask so that everyone can get back to their normal life.

Biden said that the vaccination figures show that 75 per cent of Americans above the age of 65 have vaccinated in his first ten weeks in office. He said that the new target to achieve is inoculating 200 million people in his first 100 days in office. He has also urged the states to reverse their orders of removing mask mandates and restrictions on businesses.

I’m reiterating my call for every governor, mayor, and local leader to maintain and reinstate the mask mandate. Please, this is not politics. Reinstate the mandate if you let it down. And business should require masks as well, he said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director Dr. Rochelle Walensky in a White House press briefing on March 29 has warned the people that this was not the time to lessen the efforts against COVID-19. She has asked the people to wear a mask in public places. She said that the US has recorded around 60,000 new cases daily for the past week and she did not want that the people of the US to face a surge in cases and deaths that has happened in many European countries. She said that she was going to go "off-script".

I’m going to lose the script. And I’m going to reflect on the recurring feeling I have of impending doom. We have so much to look forward to, so much promise and potential of where we are, and so much reason for hope, but right now I’m scared, she said.

(Image Credit: The Associated Press)