Joe Biden Seeks New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern's Advice On Tackling Gun Violence In US

US President Joe Biden, on Tuesday, sought advice from New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern over tackling violence in the United States as shooting incidents in America continue to spiral. “We need your guidance,” Biden told the New Zealand leader during a meeting at the White House. Ardern, who is currently serving her second term as New Zealand’s premier, is currently on a trade-focused trip to the US.

It was an honor to welcome Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern of New Zealand to the White House for a bilateral meeting. We worked to advance the U.S.-New Zealand partnership and our shared vision of a free, open, and resilient Indo-Pacific. pic.twitter.com/xUbENyBTM1 — President Biden (@POTUS) May 31, 2022

Meanwhile, during the meeting, Biden referred to the 2019 Christchurch shooting massacre which saw 51 people getting killed by an assailant, who also live-streamed the killing online. The tragic incident led to the Ardern administration banning military-style rifles across the country. Ever since assuming office, Biden has shown staunch support for stringent gun laws in the country.

Speaking to Arden, Joe Biden said, “We need your guidance”. Your leadership has taken on a critical role in this global stage and it really has, galvanising action on climate change, the global effort to curb violence, extremism and online, like happened in Christchurch.”

'US and NZ have similar views'

Notably, Arden's visit is a blatant attempt to bolster exports and tourism as her country reopens borders after almost two years of pandemic-induced lockdown. As both the leaders inch forward to bolster mutual ties, Ardern emphasised that there “are a number of areas in which the United States and New Zealand have very similar views, a number of areas where we would wish to see their presence continue, or increase."

"I imagine we will discuss our region and the fact that it is becoming increasingly contested and the role of the United States in our regional economy is important,” she added.

Aotearoa New Zealand 🇳🇿 and the United States 🇺🇸 released a joint statement today, highlighting our commitment to working together, and alongside others, in the pursuit of peace and stability, and in defence of the international rules-based order. ➡️ https://t.co/28V97HmLWs — New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs & Trade (@MFATNZ) May 31, 2022

Gun violence in Texas

Earlier last week, the US state of Texas was gripped by grief after an 18-year-old opened fire on an elementary school. Thursday's mass shooting left 19 elementary school children and two teachers dead, making it the deadliest shooting in a decade in US history. The assailant, identified as Salvador Ramos, was shot dead by law enforcement, according to Texas Governor Greg Abbott. Texas Public Safety Department Director Steven McCaw informed that Ramos shot his grandmother in the face before he went on a killing spree at the elementary school in the Latino neighbourhood.

